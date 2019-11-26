‘Vikings’ Season 6 Premiere: Michael Hirst Reveals Further Details About Floki’s Fate

Season 5 of 'Vikings' saw Floki move to Iceland and establish a colony there; however, his fate currently hangs in the balance.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) appeared to be crushed to death under a pile of rocks. The show’s creator, Michael Hirst, recently spoke to TV Guide about Floki’s fate and what else is in store for Season 6.

Previously in Vikings, Floki moved to Iceland in order to create a new colony. However, things do not go according to plan and much conflict and death arose as a result of this. Season 5 ended with Floki disenchanted by everything and retreating to a cave. During his time down there, a volcano erupted, causing a massive avalanche that appeared to kill Floki.

In Season 6 of Vikings, Ubbe (Patrick Jordan Smith) will be intent on finding out what has happened to Floki, according to Hirst. In the Icelandic stories that speak of this character, his fate is unclear, so Hirst decided to address the TV character’s fate in much the same way. In Season 6, Floki’s fate will be shrouded in mystery and Ubbe, along with his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), will struggle to find out what really happened.

“Ubbe learns from someone else, from another traveler, that there’s more than meets the eye to the death of Floki and what happened Floki and what happened in the settlement and in Iceland. So Ubbe and Torvi go on a journey [that] takes them to Iceland and then takes them somewhere else, which I can’t tell you where that is. But it’s a journey.”

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While Hirst stops short of revealing whether Floki survived the avalanche or not, fans are already suspecting the worst. According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, the actor who plays Floki may have already revealed confirmation of his tragic ending. In an Instagram post that showed Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), Skarsgard spoke of Floki’s fate.

“Who’s ready for Season 6? Floki might not have made it out of the cave but I’m as excited as the rest of you to follow the fates of all the other characters!”

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into Season 6 of Vikings in order to find out more about what really happened to Floki.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.