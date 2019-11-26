‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Stuns In Yellow & Black Bikini: ‘Get My Glute’

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain stunned her fans with yet another throwback post — this time in a yellow-and-black bikini. Filmed from behind so that Lauren’s famously perky posterior was on full display, the upload was a boomerang style shot where Lauren bobbed up in down in the waves while sitting on the edge of a boat.

The bikini consisted of a top with a sporty scoop-neck back. It was a burnt-yellow color, almost verging on orange, and was accented with a striking black trim.

Baring her trim torso, Lauren completed the look with a pair of tiny bikini bottoms. The bottoms matched the top with the dark-yellow background and black trim. The thong-style cut meant that very little of the stunner’s ample derriere was left to the imagination, and her curves were only further accentuated by the movement of the clip.

The bikini bottom was fastened with thin black side-straps that tied around her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure. The color of her bikini set was the perfect complement to her golden, sun-kissed skin.

Lauren’s blond locks were left loose and looked slightly damp — perhaps from a dip in the crystalline blue waters. She completed her look with a pair of black wayfarer-style sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

Lauren posed by sitting on the bow of a boat, with her legs propped over the edge to skim the water’s surface. Her left arm was stretched out, likely holding onto a railing due to the movement of the boat. The other one rested around her cheek as if pushing back a loose lock of hair.

The setting was gorgeous, with glistening blue aqua waters beneath the boat and the light blue horizon in the distance.

For those envious of Lauren’s peachy posterior, the former cardiac nurse added in her caption that she had a workout for any fan who wanted her “glute.”

The clip was uploaded to Lauren’s secondary account and therefore was not quite as popular as she would expect from her main account. Nevertheless, she still earned close to 3,200 likes and around 20 comments.

“Awesome from this viewpoint,” teased one fan, with two fire emoji.

“Could watch you bob up and down all day,” gushed a second.

“Very beautiful darling,” wrote a third.

“Have fun, beautiful genie,” added a fourth.

Meanwhile, on her main account, Lauren recently made waves by clapping back at what she called “pregnancy shamers” in an IGTV post. As covered by The Inquisitr, the blond beauty posed in an olive-colored sports bra and yoga shorts to tell critics that she felt “resilient, motivated, and beautiful” while working out with her baby bump.