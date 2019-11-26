‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Addresses Cocaine Rumors In New Cocktail Book With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval's new book is due out next month.

Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, are releasing their very own cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails, on December 3 and according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star gave a nod to past claims of drug use in the upcoming publication.

According to a Radar Online report shared on November 26, Sandoval and Madix included an “I Don’t Do Coke” cocktail in the new book. After revealing that the beverage contains tequila, organic energy drink powder, lime juice, and lemon-lime soda, Sandoval offered his thoughts.

“If you are like me, someone who doesn’t like to put anything up your nose, but you want to be able to hang with your friends and last, this is the drink for you,” he writes. “It will give you the energy of ‘pasta,’ but won’t update your stomach or give you the jitters like coffee or energy drinks.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, rumors began swirling in 2018 which suggested the cast was using the word “pasta” as a secret reference to cocaine. During one scene from a past episode, Lala Kent and James Kennedy were seen yelling at one another after James accused Lala of eating all of his girlfriend Raquel Leviss’ “pasta” during a night out.

Amid their feud, Kennedy said that he and Kent weren’t talking about the pasta before taking aim at Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, by calling him fat and revealing that he pays her bills. He then encouraged his co-star to read between the lines.

“It’s not about the pasta!” Kennedy yelled.

Following the episode, Kent responded to rumors of drug use by insisting that she and Kennedy weren’t feuding over anything other than actual pasta.

“People started saying pasta was a code word for a drug that I’ve never touched in my entire life,” she later said. “Keep in mind y’all, I did mushrooms one time, had a hell of time, never did them again. And then weed, which I’ve recently given up. I’m not a drug person, so I was actually very offended.”

Loading...

Kennedy also insisted that he was actually talking about pasta during their fight and made it clear that he was only upset that Kent had eaten his girlfriend’s food.

While there have been rumors claiming Sandoval may soon star in a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff with Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump recently shot down those reports, as The Inquisitr revealed, and claimed she’s heard nothing about any such show.