5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals At Walmart

It is time for Black Friday 2019, and laptops will be a hot commodity this year. Numerous outlets have been touting their sales heading into the huge shopping day. Those consumers anxious for laptop deals may want to take a look at Walmart before they make any firm purchasing decisions.

While Walmart is typically a popular store to shop at for in-person Black Friday deals, there are sales that can be taken advantage of from the comfort of one’s home, too. As Best Black Friday notes, Walmart’s deals are slated to begin online on Wednesday, November 27, at 10 p.m. Eastern.

All of Walmart’s Black Friday sale prices should remain in effect through the full day on Friday. Of course, inventory availability can quickly become an issue, both in stores and online. Walmart will open the doors at their physical locations at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving evening.

When it comes to Walmart Black Friday laptop deals, there are some intriguing offers available. For shoppers who have basic needs and want a low price, there are some attractive options. Those who want something somewhat higher-end can find a couple of potentially enticing offers available as well.

Of course, the challenge often boils down to being able to act quickly enough to score the best deal before the inventory is snatched up. It’s worth noting that Walmart had plenty of great Cyber Monday deals last year, also. Those that miss the Black Friday rush can potentially look to Cyber Monday to get their items.

Acer Chromebook 14

According to Laptop, this is one of the cheapest laptop deals available this year. It regularly is priced at $299, but is marked down to $159. The site notes that the laptop has great user ratings, though it best serves those who expect to do fairly basic tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop

This Lenovo IdeaPad is available in Gradient Blue and comes with Windows 10, 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and a 256GB SSD. This highly-rated Lenovo is regularly priced at $750. However, it’s a steal at $549 on Black Friday.

HP 14-Inch Laptop

This HP 14-inch laptop is a great option for many shoppers. The unit has 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor. Walmart is knocking $200 off the regular price for their sale. Rather than purchasing it at $599, lucky shoppers can scoop the laptop up for $399.

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop

The Acer Aspire 5 has a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-8565U processor. This laptop comes with a 14-inch screen and Windows 10, and receives plenty of high ratings from users. Normally priced at $625, Walmart is offering a Black Friday deal for this laptop, at a price of $529.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop

This Legion by Lenovo gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch screen and an Intel Core i7-9750H processor. The unit has 8GB of RAM, 12GB of SSD storage, and a 4GB graphics processor. Normally priced at $1,099, Walmart is offering this unit for just $799 via their Black Friday sales.