Barack Obama Reportedly Said Joe Biden ‘Doesn’t Have It’ To Win 2020 Election

Despite their epic bromance, former President Barack Obama reportedly isn’t convinced that Joe Biden has what it takes to win the 2020 election against Donald Trump. According to a report from Politico on Tuesday, Obama once said that he doesn’t believe his former vice president has the sort of relationship with the electorate that he needs to win an election.

Politico reports that most of the 2020 candidates running against Trump have met with what some polls call the second-most admired man in the world in their bid to become president. But Biden, unlike most of the nearly 20 candidates, didn’t take the opportunity to meet with Obama.

Though there’s no direct information from Biden’s camp, that may be because Biden isn’t the former president’s first choice. As the new site reports, the former vice president may not be the candidate that Obama would think has the best chance with voters.

“With one candidate, he pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has. Then he added, ‘And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,'” Obama is reported to have said.

Biden served in the White House for eight years – the entirety of Obama’s two terms. While the two have a relationship that many people have noted is incredibly tight for a vice president and president, Biden may not be seeking approval from his former boss.

As USA Today reported in April, Biden has said that he doesn’t want Obama to endorse him.

“I asked President Obama not to endorse,” he said.

“Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits.”

That’s not to say that the two didn’t form an intense bond while in office, or that Obama wasn’t happy with his vice presidential selection.

The next president will face the enormous challenge of picking up the pieces of America's broken foreign policy under President Trump.



There’s no time for on-the-job training. We need a leader who is ready on day one. pic.twitter.com/Ty6bEoNl96 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2019

“President Obama has long said that selecting Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008 was one of the best decisions he ever made. He relied on the Vice President’s knowledge, insight, and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency,” spokesperson Katie Hill said.

Politico cautions that people shouldn’t read too much into Obama’s decision to stay neutral during the primary election cycle. According to the report, the former president only appears to be ready to intervene if things get out of hand.

That said, some insiders say that Obama is willing to intervene to stop Bernie Sanders from winning, as The Inquisitr previously reported.