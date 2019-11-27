‘Big Brother’ Lovebirds Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Leave L.A. For New Home In Hilton Head

The 'BB20' stars bought a house in their pre-Tangela town.

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have made a major move. The former BB20 houseguests, who met and fell in love on the CBS reality show back in 2018, have ditched the spotlight in Los Angeles to go back to their mutual hometown of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Tyler and Angela shared the news in a new YouTube video titled “Major Life Update” in which they detailed their whirlwind month which culminated with a house purchase. Fans of the couple know that Angela is originally from Hilton Head and Tyler previously worked as a lifeguard in the resort town, and their shared town brought them close together on the CBS summertime reality show.

In the video, the Big Brother stars recalled that six days before the lease in their Los Angeles apartment was up, they had nowhere to move. Tyler received a pop-up ad for a dream home in Hilton Head, and it was exactly what they’d been looking for. But because the reality stars were on vacation, they sent Angela’s mother to look at the red-hot property. After a series of potential setbacks with the financing, they finally “got the place” in the nick of time, Tyler told fans.

The video was set outside of the couple’s new digs, and while they didn’t showcase their house just yet, fans can expect to see it on their Tangela Inc. YouTube channel soon.

On Instagram, Tyler also posted a photo of the two standing on the snowy white beach near their sandy property. Fans and fellow Big Brother alum reacted to “Tangela’s” big news.

“Awesome!!!! Glad it all worked out!!!” wrote Big Brother 21 alum Sam Smith.

“Congratulations!!!! We love y’all. Best wishes,” added Season 15 player GinaMarie Zimmerman.

“So happy for you two,” wrote Season 21’s Kemi Fakunle.

“Wait! Is that snow or sand?” asked the couple’s Season 20 housemate J.C. Mounduix.

Other Big Brother players — including Winston Hines, Ovi Kabir, Analyse Talavera, Brett Robinson, Rachel Reilly, and James Huling — also offered the couple congratulations, with Huling chiming in that he grew up in that area.

Anegal also posted a photo that showed the couple toasting to their new home with wine glasses that say “Home” and “Owners.”

It was last fall that Big Brother fans found out that Tyler and Angela had moved in together about a month after wrapping Big Brother’s milestone 20th season. Like many stars fresh off the CBS reality show, “Tangela” gave life in Los Angeles a whirl, but now they’re ready to slow down as they make their new home on their favorite island.