Candice Swanepoel Spreads Legs In Neon Green Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is slaying Instagram again, this time on the official account for her swimwear brand Tropic of C.

A new photo shared to the page on Tuesday saw the South African model flaunting her incredible figure in yet another two-piece from the line. Tags on the photo indicated that she was rocking mismatched bikini styles, though both were in the vibrant “parrot green” color that made the look hard to ignore.

Candice was photographed sitting on a wooden step, staring intently off into the distance with a sultry gaze. She sat with her legs spread apart, positioning one on the side of the stair while the other was bent at the knee, on which she rested one of her toned arms.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel looked smoking hot in her skimpy swimsuit, which included the Ajuma top and Vibe bottoms.

The top half of Candice’s look featured thick shoulder straps and a wide, square neckline that left plenty of cleavage well on display. It also had underwire-style cups that enhanced her bust even more.

The Vibe bottoms boasted a design that was arguably skimpier than the Ajuma top. The garment had a daringly high-cut style that exposed the babe’s long, sculpted stems and killer curves in their entirety — though the audience hardly seemed phased by the NSFW showing of skin. Its waistband sat high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and sculpted abs.

The sizzling snap also saw Candice debut a new hairstyle. As opposed to her typical long, blond tresses, she sported a short bob that just barely grazed her shoulders. On top of her head, the model wore a dark green fedora hat that gave her look a bit of a western vibe. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a nude lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of eyeliner and mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the swimsuit designer were far from shy about showing some love for the sizzling new snap. The upload earned over 2,100 likes within just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow. Some fans even went a step further and flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Candice’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beauty,” one person wrote.

Another called Candice their “idol” and “inspiration.”

“Can’t wait to buy this. And I love the short hair!” commented a third.

The model has been putting on quite the show on her brand’s Instagram account recently. Just yesterday, she showed off another style from the line — the South Pacific two-piece in the bold “Mama Africa” leopard-print pattern. The look also proved popular with followers, who awarded the shot more than 4,000 likes.