Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Says Michael Bloomberg Is Aiming To Take Down The Vermont Senator

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is running a grassroots campaign that takes aim at Wall Street and economic inequality and isn’t trying to hide it. Fittingly, he’s been vocal about billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s late-entry into the primary — Sanders previously said the businessman wouldn’t get very far.

On Monday, Sanders’ speechwriter, David Sirota, suggested that Bloomberg’s entry is something more calculating than merely taking down Donald Trump, Raw Story reports.

“Bloomberg is primarily motivated by a desire to stop Bernie and his working-class movement,” Sirota said in his Bern Notice newsletter.

Sirota notes that Bloomberg’s announcement aligns with Sanders’ rise in the polls, as well as a purported meeting between Bloomberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. While Bloomberg suggests his White House run is primarily aimed at Trump, Sirota claims that the pair have been friends.

“If there is anybody who has changed this city, it is Donald Trump…He really has done an amazing thing,” Sirota noted Bloomberg as saying a few years ago.

Sirota also claims that Bloomberg was pressed to run by Bezos — who Sirota calls “Bernie’s nemesis” — and highlights Bloomberg’s relationship with another of the Vermont senator’s alleged nemeses, Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The 44-year-old political commentator also noted that Bloomberg attacked Sanders in 2016 and pointed out that this was also the year the billionaire first floated the idea of a presidential bid.

Sanders previously addressed Bloomberg’s entry into the race and he didn’t mince his words.

“I’m disgusted by the idea that Michael Bloomberg or any other billionaire thinks they can circumvent the political process and spend tens of millions of dollars to buy our elections.”

There is no question @BernieSanders has hammered @MikeBloomberg's entry into the race- but make no mistake.. his campaign welcomes the opportunity the Bloomberg candidacy provides. Our report from New Hampshire: pic.twitter.com/fAVRSc42Ux — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 24, 2019

The Sanders campaign isn’t alone in its belief that Bloomberg has his sights set on someone other than Trump. MSNBC anchor Katy Tur noted Monday that Bloomberg might have an ulterior motive.

“Is this a real campaign, is he really running? Or is he running to torpedo Elizabeth Warren?” she asked.

As The Inquisitr reported, former President Barack Obama is allegedly looking to get more involved in the Democratic presidential primary via meetings and fundraisers. Not only that, those close to Obama reportedly claim that he plans to do whatever he can to prevent Sanders from winning the nomination.

Obama reportedly voiced his concern with Sanders back when the senator wasn’t performing as well in the 2020 race as he did in 2016. According to the Politico report on the matter, Obama said he would speak up to stop Sanders should the 78-year-old get close to the nomination.