‘Vikings’ Season 6 Premiere: Watch The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1

Ivar the Boneless makes the long trek to Russia in the Season 6 premiere of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As fans get ready for the Season 6 premiere of History Channel’s Vikings, Rotten Tomatoes has released the first few minutes of Episode 1. Originally released exclusively for the outlet, the clip reveals what Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) has been up to since he was forced to flee Kattegat in the Season 5 finale.

In Season 5 of Vikings, Ivar took ownership of Kattegat and was waging wars against some of his brothers. However, by the end of the season, he had been betrayed by his wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson), and his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), was then crowned the new king of Kattegat.

While it was expected that Ivar would be captured, he actually escaped on a cart traveling out of the town, and his whereabouts were considered to be unknown. However, the latest clip from Season 6 quickly clears up what happened to the fallen son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

As Metro points out, while Ivar escaped in a hurry, his journey after that appears to have been luxurious. The clip shows Ivar as he travels along the Silk Road and through new lands, as well as the wonder he experiences when he sees new things. Ivar is also traveling with a group of people before they finally reach Russia. As yet, it is unclear if these people were originally from Kattegat or whether they are people he has met along the way. However, it is possible that these people are from Kattegat and are faithful supporters of Ivar who helped him escape in the Season 5 finale.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Loading...

While it looks like Ivar has mellowed somewhat between his escape from Kattegat and his arrival in Russia, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 6 will see the character involved with the Rus character, Prince Oleg of Novgorod (Danila Kozlovsky). Oleg is believed to be a ruthless and cruel person, so it will be interesting to see if Ivar is treated harshly by the prince or if his cruel ways will also come to the forefront. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into Season 6 to find out more about Ivar’s relationship with Oleg.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on at 9 p.m. on December 4. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is in development with Netflix.