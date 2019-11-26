Hailey Bieber Puts On Leggy Display In Stunning Red Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Hailey Bieber left her 23.6 million Instagram followers drooling this week when she shared a new photo to her page that sent temperatures soaring.

The post, which was shared to Hailey’s feed on Monday, was to promote Daniel Wellington — a Swedish watch brand that the model partnered with in September. The stunner informed her followers that the designer would be offering steep discounts for Black Friday. Additionally, she had her own special promo code so her followers could save even more.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 23-year-old model, who looked smoking hot in a gorgeous red gown that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Hailey’s red-hot look was sure to have had pulses racing. The number boasted a bright, cherry-red satin material that was enough to turn heads. The dress was a halter-neck, sleeveless style that exposed her toned arms as she posed for the camera by tucking a stray strand of hair behind her ear. It cinched high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist before flowing into a long, floor-length skirt.

Upping the ante of the bombshell’s ensemble was a daring, thigh-high slit. The fabric spilled to the floor, creating a wide opening that exposed Hailey’s sculpted legs almost in their entirety.

On her wrist, Hailey wore a rose gold Daniel Wellington watch to promote the brand. She also added a single bangle bracelet and, of course, her massive wedding ring from her husband, Justin Bieber.

Her short blond locks were worn in elegant waves and parted in the middle, falling to perfectly frame her face. Hailey also wore a full face of makeup in the sexy snap, which included a glossy lipstick, shimmering highlighter and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The upload proved to be a huge hit with Hailey’s millions of fans. It has racked up over 612,000 likes after just one day of going live to the social media platform, including alike from Friends alum and Instagram hall-of-famer Jennifer Aniston.

Fans were, unfortunately, unable to comment on the snap, as the model has the section limited. Friends, however, were able to leave notes under the photo.

“How are you this beautiful??” one person wrote.

Another simply said “love.”

“This photo stopped me in my tracks,” said a third.

Hailey has been slaying the Instagram game lately. Just last week, the stunner brought some heat to her page again when she uploaded a sultry snap from her trip to Berlin, in which she rocked a black sports bra and a jaw-dropping makeup look. This photo also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 1.1 million likes.