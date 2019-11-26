‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals How Her Kids Reacted To Learning She Cheated On Husband Sean

Braunwyn Windham-Burke admitted to cheating on her husband during an interview weeks ago.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently opened up about how her children reacted to the news of her years-old affair.

After admitting to cheating on her husband, Sean Burke, years ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member attended BravoCon in New York City with her co-stars. While there, she chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her kids’ response to her shocking admission about her infidelity.

“My daughter called me from college [and asked], ‘Mom, you cheated on Dad?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, that was 12 years ago and we were separated,'” Braunwyn recalled.

According to Braunwyn, her daughter was little when she and Sean briefly separated. So, until she saw the revelation in the headlines, she had no idea what had happened between her parents. In fact, before Braunwyn explained the situation in full, her child was convinced that she had cheated on Sean recently. As for their other kids, the reality star and mother of seven said that her older kids know “everything” because they watched episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County as a family.

In addition to tuning in together, Braunwyn said she always gives her family a heads up before revealing something shocking on the series, such as her revelation about her and Sean’s threesomes.

“I came back from that trip and I told them, and they were fine with it, ’cause we have raised our kids in a very open household,” she noted. “We talk about sexuality, and they weren’t surprised. And you know what? At the end of the day, it is so nice.”

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Braunwyn said that when she looks back on her first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she feels she did a good job of sharing who she truly is with viewers. As she explained, there were a lot of things that she kept hidden from certain people in the past. But, on the show, she made an effort to expose every nook and crack of her life.

“Do you know how freeing that is? Like, it’s amazing!” Braunwyn explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn opened up about her sexually-charged lifestyle during an interview with Hollywood Life last month. At the time, Braunwyn said that she didn’t expect Real Housewives of Orange County viewers to be so surprised by her admissions about her threesomes with Sean and hoped they would see things in a more progressive manner.