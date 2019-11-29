Check Out These 5 Black Friday TV Deals At Walmart

The Walmart Black Friday TV deals this year are surprisingly good, with several robust options available for consumers who are looking to get a great TV with plenty of must-have options. Additionally, there are some inexpensive options for those who just need a basic television set.

It seems that this year’s sales feature larger TVs with 4K ultra-high-definition screens. Many models are also smart televisions with apps built right into the sets. An IGN report stated that the special prices on TVs at Walmart likely will not sell out during the big Black Friday sale that starts Thanksgiving evening, but the outlet cautioned that it’s unclear how long the televisions might stay at their sale prices.

The Black Friday ad for Walmart has TVs from well-known brands like Vizio, Samsung, LG, Roku, and Philips — and also features lesser-known brands like onn. at very inexpensive prices. There’s even a television from Google on offer this time around The sizes range from a smaller 40-inch class up to the very large 85-inch class displays. The variety of options for smart TV capabilities, screen size, and brightness might seem daunting for some, but with so many options to choose from, there is a new television for everybody this holiday season.

The following are the top five TV deals for Black Friday at Walmart this year.

onn. Roku 50-inch UHDTV For $148

The onn. 50″ UHDTV for $148 is a good bargain from Walmart’s budget brand. It is a Roku smart LED TV that includes three HDMI inputs and one USB input. The reviews are 4.7 stars out of 5, with many reviewers commenting as to how easy it is to set up.

Samsung 50-inch UHDTV For $347.99

This is a mid-range 50-inch class set from Samsung. It has a 4.6-star rating out of 5 and features 3 HDMI ports along with 2 USB ports. A smart TV, the included remote makes finding TV shows and streaming content a breeze. Users reported that the television offers both a clear picture and good sound quality.

Samsung Q60R 55-inch UHDTV For $797.99

Samsung touts this TV’s technology as delivering its most realistic picture quality. This smart TV allows users to find content to view quickly, and features Bixby for voice control capability. The television has a 4.8-star rating out of 5, with reviewers praising the picture quality.

Philips 65-inch Smart UHDTV For $278.00

Walmart offers special pricing on this Philips TV for November 28 and 29. After that, it may return to its regular price of $448. This Android TV has Google Assistant built in, a feature that allows users to mirror their Android smartphones onto the screen wirelessly. The assistant will also change channels, change volume levels, and control other smart home features.

Vizio 65-inch Smart UHDTV For $398

The pricing for this Vizio smart TV model begins during the Walmart Black Friday sale and remains while supplies last. The purchase includes Vizio WatchFree, which is 150 channels of content with no additional subscription fee. This set also offers voice control and has Chromecast built in. Right now, it’s rated 4.2 stars out of 5 stars by users.