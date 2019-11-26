Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Will Get Engaged Soon, Claims ‘Voice’ Contestant

They've been dating for four years.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong for the past four years, and they will likely become engaged “soon,” according to one contestant on their NBC singing competition, The Voice.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on Monday, contestant Rose Short made it clear that when it comes to a future engagement, she’s convinced that the two singers will be taking the next step in their relationship sooner rather than later.

“Let me tell you something: it’s coming. They had a moment,” Short explained during the Season 17 Top 11 Artists live screening and red carpet event in Los Angeles. “We were backstage getting ready and she was getting her makeup done. He stopped and it was like — so much going on that nobody saw it but me — but he was standing there and he looked at her like he was so proud. So it’s gonna happen.”

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of Season 7 of The Voice, when they were still married to their ex-spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. While filming Season 9, after splitting from their former partners, Stefani and Shelton’s friendship turned romantic as they leaned on one another for support while enduring their very public divorces.

Stefani has been married once and shares her three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with Rossdale. Meanwhile, Shelton has been married twice and doesn’t yet have any children of his own.

Although Shelton isn’t a father quite yet, he’s been acting as stepdad to Stefani’s boys for the past several years. Just last month, their blended family bought a house together.

According to Us Weekly, Stefani sparked engagement rumors after purchasing a home with Shelton in October and showing up to the E! People’s Choice Awards wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

“It might be a real ring — a real diamond — but it’s not a wedding ring, no,” Stefani clarified to E! News at the time. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

When Stefani and Shelton aren’t busy on The Voice in Los Angeles, they enjoy spending time with Stefani’s kids at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, where they’ve often been seen enjoying outdoor activities, including four-wheeling, boating and fishing.

“He’s smitten by her. He’s going to ask,” Short continued on Monday. “He is in love with that lady. You could see it all over him.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stefani gushed over her man during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.