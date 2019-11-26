Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Sizzles In Topless Photo

The bikini model stunned in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, Lyna Perez shared yet another tantalizing post with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, Lyna posed on a beautiful beach. For the photo, the bikini model opted to go topless, wearing only nude-colored, crocheted bikini bottoms and a pair of hoop earrings. Lyna turned her head to face away from the camera, covering her chest with her hands. However, her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and sculpted hips were still on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The brunette bombshell styled her long, highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving her some added sex appeal. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 61,000 likes.

In the caption, Lyna requested fans to pick a number, one through 100. She explained that the commenters who choose the correct number will receive a personalized direct message. The beauty went on to say that she will announce the winners on her Instagram stories.

Unsurprisingly, many of Lyna’s admirers flooded the comments section with numbers. A few followers made reference to a quote from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

“42 is the answer to everything, so it must be 42,” quipped a commenter.

Lyna appeared to appreciate the comment, implying she is a fan of the science fiction series.

“Lollllll you know me too well,” replied the model, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Some fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Beautiful Lyna, keep up the awesome job and keep being that strong inspiring woman that you are. Enjoy your day and the rest of the week as well. Also Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family,” wrote a passionate fan.

“You’re absolutely beautiful,” added a different follower.

“How can u be so gorgeous OMG!!! 100 [percent] perfect beauty,” chimed in another Instagram user.

As fans are well aware, Lyna often post provocative photos on social media. A majority of her Instagram photos show her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this month, the stunner uploaded a photo of herself wearing a teal, floral-patterned bikini. She flaunted her unbelievable body in the barely-there swimwear. That post has been liked over 169,000 times since it was shared.