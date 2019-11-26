Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Underboob In Sultry ‘Goodnight’ Instagram

Katya Elise Henry shared a super seductive photo on Instagram today, wishing her fans a goodnight with an alluring underboob shot.

In the photo, the model sat up on a bed, the white bedsheets perfectly matching her white, long-sleeved tee. The shirt was almost the only item of clothing Henry was wearing in the photo, save for her white underwear, which rode up high on her hips, accentuating her curvy figure.

In the image, Henry appeared to be in the middle of undressing, her arms inside of her shirt, which she lifted up to give fans a glimpse at some serious underboob. Her skin was sun-kissed to perfection, her physique incredibly toned. The way her fists were positioned at the collar of her top revealed her script hand tattoo. Fans got a peek at another script tattoo on her ribs, right below her elbow. In addition to her ink collection, followers could also see her silver belly button ring.

Henry’s black hair was done up in a topknot, baby hairs perfectly brushed against her part. She kept her makeup minimal, her eyebrows shaped perfectly, wearing only a touch of blush and a soft rose color on her lips. She wore multiple gold hoops in her ears.

Of course, Henry’s 6.3 million followers loved the sexy image. The photo received close to 200,000 likes and included close to 2,000 comments at the time of publication.

“You’re mysteriously beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Your hair looks more together than my life,” commented another user.

“Ur glowin’,” said a fan.

Loading...

Henry, who famously dated Austin Mahone, frequently shares sultry photos on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she often posts photos that accentuate her derrière. In fact, her most recent post prior to her goodnight photo was a motivational workout photo that flaunted her booty.

In this selfie, Henry was about to go to the gym in her workout gear, wearing skintight gray leggings that accentuated her curvy figure. She wore a sports bra that showed off her impressive abs. The way she angled her phone for the mirror shot perfectly displayed her toned arms. Henry wore her hair in a long braid that ran down her back, the top of her head was hidden under a white Nike baseball cap. While this photo wasn’t as overtly sensual as her most recent one, between the image and the inspirational caption, Henry definitely gave fans some serious motivation to hit the gym.