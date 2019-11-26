Kim Richards Supports Lisa Vanderpump Amid Feud With Kyle Richards, Find Out How Kyle Reportedly Feels

Kim Richards attended the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala last week.

Kim Richards was in attendance at Lisa Vanderpump’s Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala earlier this month and after seeing photos of her at the event, many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wanted to know what Kim’s sister, Kyle Richards, thought about her appearance.

While Kyle has not spoken publicly about Kim’s appearance at Lisa’s event, an insider close to production on the Bravo TV reality series spoke to Hollywood Life on November 26 and revealed that despite Kyle’s issues with Lisa, Lisa and Kim have remained on good terms.

“Kim was an invited guest [to the Vanderpump Dogs Gala] and reached out the morning of the event to say she was attending, and Lisa was happy to have her,” the source explained. “Kim saw Ken Todd, Lisa’s husband, and gave him the biggest hug.”

Throughout the event, Kim reportedly spent time with Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, it was her interaction with Lisa and Ken that was odd to some. That said, the source explained that Kim and Lisa are actually close friends and have remained in contact ever since Kim left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills years ago.

Although Kim certainly has a right to be friends with whomever she pleases, the source went on to explain that Kim’s appearance at Lisa’s event was hard for her sister to see.

“Kim and Kyle are in a great place now, but this is one issue that still affects their relationship,” the insider shared.

According to the report, Kim and Kyle have spoken about Kim’s friendship with Lisa in the past because Kyle would reportedly prefer if her sister wasn’t friends with someone who she’s had such public issues with for so long. Unfortunately, Kim doesn’t appear to be empathetic towards her younger sister and has chosen to remain close with Lisa, just as she did with Brandi Glanville during the time Brandi was publicly speaking out against Kyle.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim spoke to TooFab during Lisa’s gala about how she was able to maintain a friendship with Brandi for years, even though Brandi said several not-so-nice things about Kyle in the press, on social media, and on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I keep that separate,” she said. “I am supportive of both, and I don’t think anybody would want me to not see another person.”