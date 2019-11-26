Kate Upton Stuns In Sexy Yellow Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Kate Upton’s most recent Instagram post is one of her sexiest yet. Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sharing plenty of photos and videos for fans on social media, with many showcasing her gorgeous figure. In the newest image that was shared on her popular page, Upton stunned in a sexy ensemble for her spread in Health magazine.

In the caption of the post, the model mentioned to fans she was giving them a behind-the-scenes look from the shoot. She did not specifically tag her location in the image but the model could be seen posing front and center in the shot on a sandy beach. Upton stood in profile, holding her long, blond locks in her hands while looking off into the distance. The bombshell rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Upton put her flawless figure on display in a yellow tie-dye dress that featured a belt in the middle and showed off her trim waist. The sexy outfit dipped low into the model’s chest and revealed plenty of cleavage. It also featured a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned and tanned leg. The model completed the sexy but laid back look by going barefoot in the sand.

The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but it’s already earning Upton a ton of traffic, with over 51,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Upton know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more asked where she got her dress while others simply commented using emoji.

“Reppin H-town properly, swear this woman can do no wrong!!!! Gorgeous,” one fan commented with a heart and flame emoji.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying What you are very beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in, followed by a series of yellow heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful nice legs,” raved a third fan.

“A gorgeous look, wow,” gushed a fourth follower.

Earlier this month, the blond bombshell sizzled in another hot post, this time while cozying up to her hubby, MLB star Justin Verlander, as shared by The Inquisitr. The duo looked dressed for the cold weather with Upton in a blue jacket and beanie and Verlander in a black jacket and beanie. That post racked up over 171,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments.