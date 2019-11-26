Kourtney Kardashian Sprawls Out On Bed In Skimpy White Calvin Klein Set

In a new Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian stripped down to her underwear for a rare bedroom photo that drove her fans wild. In the snap, the reality star rocked a white Calvin Klein set that did wonders for her toned body and legs.

The post showed Kourtney posing on her side on a massive white- and cream-colored bed. The mother of three looked stunning in a white bralette that featured a deep V-neckline, which allowed her ample cleavage to spill at the top. In addition, the bra featured a small cutout under the star’s chest and “Calvin Klein” in black text on the band.

Kourtney’s flat abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching high-waisted cheeky undies with the same Calvin Klein logo. The bottoms just barely grazed the top of her thighs, putting her lean and tan pins on full display.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s makeup look was kept neutral, including darkly contoured cheeks, shaped brows, dark eye liner, a light highlight, and nude lips. Her long, black hair was styled in a ponytail behind her head.

Kourtney leaned her head on one bent elbow as her other hand rested on her thigh. She extended one leg out and bent the other, further elongating her stems. With her lips slightly parted and head forward, Kourtney looked off to the side.

In the caption, Kourtney directed fans to her lifestyle blog, Poosh, for tips to better sleep. The same photo appeared on the brand’s Instagram account on Monday evening.

The post garnered over 332,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments in just four hours. Many fans left praise for the Poosh founder’s flawless physique and wished her well.

“Damn, the size of that bed, the whole Kardashian family, can fit on there! 🙂 Stay Blessed,” one fan said.

“You’re looking gorgeous here omgggg,” another user added.

Loading...

“Mama you LOOK so good,” a third follower said with several heart-eye emoji.

“I wanna be this goals when I’m 40,” another fan declared.

Many user simply used various emoji to express admiration for the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister.

As fans know, Kourtney often shares promotional images for Poosh on her own Instagram feed, and they’re usually nothing short of breathtaking. One week ago, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself rocking a little black leather dress and matching strappy heels to promote Poosh’s little black dress guide. That post garnered over 1.3 million likes.