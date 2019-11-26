Wendy Williams Shuts Down Robyn Crawford Dating Rumors: ‘I Like The D’

Wendy Williams is shutting down the romance rumors that she and her guest Robyn Crawford are more than just friends. According to Hollywood Life, the Wendy Williams Show host addressed a report from Radar Online that claimed the two were seeming to be awfully close in recent days. Not only is she not into women, Williams said, but she isn’t a homewrecker, and Crawford is married with children.

Crawford appeared on Williams’ show to talk about her new memoir, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston. Crawford revealed for the first time that she and Houston had been physically intimate. These days, the fitness trainer has a boy and girl that she shares with wife Lisa Hintelmann in New Jersey. But Radar claims that she and Williams were spotted having dinner and generally hanging out.

With Williams recently filing for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, she has been actively dating and completely open about her relationship status. After Williams heard that Hunter allegedly had a child with a former lover, she packed her bags, left New Jersey, and got a place in New York City with her two cats, which she adopted. According to the 55-year-old host, she just couldn’t stick around after she learned about the infidelity.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said of learning that Hunter had fathered a child outside of their marriage.

All of this resulted in rumors that the newly-single hostess was looking to mingle, and she may have singled out Crawford for a potential relationship, but Williams says that the rumors are nothing more than that.

“I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship. I like men and I like the ‘D,'” Wendy said about the Radar story.

Robyn Crawford hits the couch and talks her friendship with Whitney Houston, her feelings about Bobby Brown and Whitney's relationship, Wendy's radio interview with Whitney, and more. Watch now at https://t.co/uSTJD7YujJ. pic.twitter.com/b9xh1kCoPk — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 12, 2019

The fact that she prefers men isn’t the only factor that is holding her back from having a relationship with Crawford, though. As she revealed on the show, she wouldn’t want to do anything that could harm another marriage.

“First of all, I’m not down with that — with all due respect to lesbians. Second of all, Robyn is really married. She’s got kids and I’m not a home-wrecker, OK!”, she said.

Williams added that she has “never even been curious,” to consider a same-sex relationship. “It’s so complicated being a woman, I just couldn’t imagine two of us in a relationship.”