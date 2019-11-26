Melania Trump Booed At Baltimore Youth Opioid Summit

The crowd continued to heckle her for about a minute as she tried to speak.

Melania Trump was booed at a Baltimore youth event, the first time she’s been booed at a solo event, CNN reports. She’s been present for loud choruses of boos when accompanying her husband, however.

The First Lady went to Baltimore, Maryland, a city that her husband has called “disgusting” and “rat-infested,” to speak at a youth summit aimed at raising awareness about opioid abuse, on Tuesday as part of her “Be Best” initiative. When she took the stage at the B’More Youth Summit at an auditorium at the University of Maryland, the crowd erupted into boos.

CNN’s Kate Bennett, who was in the room at the time, says that the boos and heckling lasted for about a minute, before Mrs. Trump began to speak. However, audible jeers and heckling could be heard even as she gave her remarks.

“Thank you to all of the students who are here. I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she said, attempting to talk over the crowd.

When she concluded her speech, she was roundly booed again, although a few in the audience cheered as well.

.@FLOTUS was loudly booed as she took the stage at a youth summit for opioid awareness in Baltimore today. pic.twitter.com/7DiQ5ntPCi — Monica Akhtar (@Monica_Akhtar) November 26, 2019

Mrs. Trump has been booed before, albeit while she was accompanying her husband, and not performing her duties alone. Back in October, at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, the crowd loudly booed President Trump and chanted “Lock Him Up!” Mrs. Trump was in attendance, too.

Loading...

Mrs. Trump has also been the catalyst for protests on her own, although without booing. Earlier this month, as CNN reported at the time, Mrs. Trump was met by protesters as she visited a Boston hospital. A few dozen employees were upset that the First Lady was visiting an urban hospital where 30 percent of patients don’t speak English, in light of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric.

Booing members of the Trump family has become a thing over the past few months. As mentioned previously, Mr. and Mrs. Trump were booed at the World Series. Days later, Mr. Trump was booed, and cheered, at a UFC event at Madison Square Garden.

Similarly, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Donald Trump Jr. was booed off the stage at an event at the University of California at Los Angeles. He was there to promote his book, Triggered; the crowd heckled him after he refused to take questions from the audience.