Meghan Markle Reportedly Felt ‘Isolated’ During U.K. Pregnancy, Wants To Have Second Child In U.S.

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to do things a bit differently should she have a second child with her husband, Prince Harry, in the future. According to a report from Express, sources revealed that the Duchess of Sussex felt “isolated” during her pregnancy with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in May this year. She would allegedly like to travel to the U.S. to give birth a second time, whenever that may be.

“Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby, she’d like to do it in [Los Angeles, California] where she was born and bred,” the source told OK! magazine.

The source continued on to say that Meghan did not have as great of a “support network” in the U.K. as she would have in the U.S., causing her to feel isolated.

“She said that being pregnant in the UK without any of her family and friends felt incredibly lonely and uncomfortable for her,” the source added. “So she’s keen to change that the second time around and would like to buck tradition to ensure she’s happy — although that may ruffle feathers along the way.”

In addition to giving birth in Los Angeles, the duchess reportedly also would like to spend some time in her home state post-pregnancy. She allegedly feels that she would have more privacy raising her second-born in the U.S. than she did with Archie in her husband’s home country.

The source said that Meghan would want to spend three months in Los Angeles with the newborn. She would likely stay with her mother, Doria Ragland, who visited with the couple in the U.K. for an extended time during and after Meghan’s first pregnancy to help them adjust to parenting.

“It’s the place she calls home, after all, which she says is vital for her mental health.”

As for Harry’s view on Meghan’s second pregnancy, the source added that the Duke of Sussex allegedly initially showed concern for what the decision to give birth in the U.S. could mean for the royal family. However, he just wants his wife to be happy and will do what he can to help “alleviate” her anxieties.

Fans are reportedly already predicting when Meghan and Harry will announce their second child, per another Express report. Oddsmakers are allegedly betting that the announcement will come as early as the beginning of next year.

No matter when the royal couple does announce a second pregnancy, Harry seems to be excited at the thought of another child. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he already sparked rumors of a second pregnancy earlier this month during a visit with military families at Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor.