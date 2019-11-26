Kylie Jenner & Drake’s Rumored Relationship Is ‘Complicated,’ According To Sources

Kylie Jenner and Drake are reportedly keeping things casual, despite their mutual attraction to one another.

According to Us Weekly, insiders emphasized that while the two share a romantic spark — and had a very flirty outing at the rapper’s Halloween party — they’re downplaying their rumored relationship for now, due to Jenner’s family life and situation with Travis Scott, her ex and the father of her daughter Stormi.

The source went on to explain that the pair have been longtime friends, but things are “complicated” between the two of them right now.

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the insider noted, explaining that they “don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries.”

“Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached,” the source continued.

Still, another source confirmed that Jenner and Drake’s feelings for one another are “mutual” and that Drake’s infamous Halloween party, during which “they were affectionate,” and “clearly there together,” cemented the idea that something romantic is there.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, there’s a possibility that Jenner is only involved with Drake to make Scott jealous. The “Sicko Mode” rapper is reportedly unhappy about Drake and Jenner’s rumored relationship.

Jenner and Scott often see each other due to their mutual agreement to put Stormi, 21 months, first in their lives. Though there was speculation that the two were hanging out romantically, that does not seem to be the case.

Jenner attended Scott’s “Astroworld” festival, and the two recently shared many happy moments with baby Stormi, taking her to the pumpkin patch together and attending Jenner’s blowout, kid-friendly Halloween bash.

Scott and Jenner first got together in April 2017, where they were spotted multiple times together that month — first at Coachella, then cuddled up together at a basketball game. They welcomed their baby girl Stormi on February 1, 2018, and shared many private and public displays of affection for one another, as Jenner shared many insights into their family life all across social media.

Rumors that Scott cheated on Jenner emerged in March 2019, which the rapper vehemently denied — and all seemed great outwardly in their relationship until October 2019, when they ended things for now. At the time, Jenner publicly stated that their focus was on Stormi.