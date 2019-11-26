New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse Offers $181,000 Thanksgiving Dinner

The price tag includes a getaway on a private yacht.

If you find yourself stuck in New York City this Thanksgiving Day with nowhere to go, fear not: Manhattan’s Old Homestead Steakhouse has got you covered, with a Turkey Day spread that costs a mere $181,000. Fortunately, the price includes a seven-day getaway on a private yacht, so there’s that.

As Yahoo Lifestyle reports, the restaurant has been trying each year to one-up itself from the previous year, offering a spread that was more luxe, and more expensive, than the last. Last year’s spread came with a $150,000 price tag, and exactly three customers took them up on it. This year, the restaurant is adding another 31 grand to the bill.

By comparison, in 2018 the average cost of an American Thanksgiving dinner was $48.90, according to Alliance Credit Union, or about one 3,700th the price of one meal at Old Homestead.

So what do you get with a meal that bears an equivalent price tag to a Ferrari Portofino?

The stars of the show are two free-range turkeys, with a retail price of about $145 per pound. The birds are dusted with gold dust and golf flakes which, in case you were wondering, has absolutely no flavor and will be passed right out of your digestive system intact.

The stuffing will be made with an imported British bread that is made with champagne rather than water, at a cost of about $125 per loaf. The seafood stuffing will also include Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, Otoro tuna, and $1,600-per-ounce golden caviar from the Caspian Sea.

Co-owner Marc Sherry notes that the original Thanksgiving likely made use of considerably more seafood than what the history books teach, although he points out that they likely didn’t have the kinds of ingredients he intends to use.

“I’m not sure that the Pilgrims had $1,600-an-ounce caviar back in the day, but for $181,000 we’re giving to it you,” he said.

There’s also asparagus topped with a salt that costs $91 per ounce; potatoes mixed with $850 per-pound European Pule cheese and $150 per-ounce French Echire butter and topped with $1,000-per-ounce imported black truffles.

In addition to the meal, the price tag also includes a seven-day getaway on the SeaDream Yacht; a $20,000 Black Friday shopping spree;four tickets to Super Bowl LIV with first-class airfare and a stay at The Setai, Miami Beach; his and her iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones; and other swag.

The meal serves up to 12 people, so you can split the cost with your buddies and only wind up paying about $15,000 per head.

Sherry says that he’s already got one package booked, a repeat customer whom he declined to name.