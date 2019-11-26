New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse Offers $181,000 Thanksgiving Dinner

The price tag includes a getaway on a private yacht.

If stuck in New York City this Thanksgiving Day with nowhere to go, fear not: Manhattan’s Old Homestead Steakhouse can provide. It is offering a Turkey Day spread that costs $181,000. Fortunately, the price includes more than just dinner — a seven-day getaway on a private yacht is also part of the package.

As Yahoo Lifestyle reports, the restaurant has been trying each year to one-up itself from what it’s done in the past, offering a spread that was more luxe — and more expensive — than what it did the year before. Last year’s spread came with a $150,000 price tag which was purchased by three people.

By comparison, in 2018, the average cost of an American Thanksgiving dinner was $48.90, according to Alliance Credit Union, or about one 3,700th the price of one meal at Old Homestead.

So what comes with a meal that bears an equivalent price tag to a Ferrari Portofino?

The stars of the show are two free-range turkeys, with a retail price of about $145 per pound. The birds are dusted with gold dust and gold flakes which add no flavor to the meat and will be passed through the body undigested.

One of the top rated and oldest steakhouses in the country. The Old Homestead is legendary for its massive cuts of beef and unique dining experience.https://t.co/XA93Ozzbha

#manhattan#manhattan #NYC#NYC #steak#steak #dining#dining #newyork#newyork #restaurants#restaurants pic.twitter.com/mXVi1KEaOP — Old Homestead NYC (@OldHomestead) November 18, 2019

The stuffing will be made with an imported British bread that is made with champagne rather than water, at a cost of about $125 per loaf. The seafood stuffing will also include Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, Otoro tuna, and $1,600-per-ounce golden caviar from the Caspian Sea.

Co-owner Marc Sherry notes that the original Thanksgiving likely made use of considerably more seafood than what the history books teach, although he points out that they likely didn’t have the kinds of ingredients he intends to use.

“I’m not sure that the Pilgrims had $1,600-an-ounce caviar back in the day, but for $181,000 we’re giving to it you,” he said.

Loading...

There’s also asparagus topped with a salt that costs $91 per ounce. The potatoes are a luxury all to themselves. They will be mixed with $850 per-pound European Pule cheese and $150 per-ounce French Echire butter. They will be topped with $1,000-per-ounce imported black truffles.

In addition to the meal, the price tag also includes a seven-day getaway on the SeaDream Yacht; a $20,000 Black Friday shopping spree; four tickets to Super Bowl LIV with first-class airfare and a stay at The Setai, Miami Beach; his and her iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones; and other swag.

The meal serves up to 12 people, so splitting the cost between 12 comes to a much more reasonable — though still quite expensive — $15,000 per head.

Sherry says that he’s already got one package booked, a repeat customer whom he declined to name.