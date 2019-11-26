Wendy Williams Slams T.I. For Defending Giving His Daughter A Virginity Check: ‘You’re An A**’

T.I. is still taking heat for claiming that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist to give her a virginity check, and Wendy Williams is leading the charge. The talk show host discussed the topic on Tuesday’s ‘Hot Topics’ segment of her show, calling the rapper an “a**” for violating his daughter’s privacy. Williams also called out a double standard, criticizing T.I. for not treating his son the same way.

T.I. appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Monday with his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris to address the controversy, which started when he told the hosts of the podcast Ladies Like Us that he went to his daughter’s doctor appointment to make sure her hymen was still “intact.”

The 39-year-old rapper says that his comments were taken out of context and treated “extremely too literal” by the public, according to Hollywood Life. He claimed that he was being an overprotective dad, saying that his comments were made in jest. T.I. also defended himself by saying that he hadn’t explained the entire situation to the public during his initial comments.

However, on Tuesday’s Wendy Williams Show, the celebrity host took T.I. to task, saying that she isn’t buying the rapper’s explanation.

“So, T.I.’s still talking about the dumb comments he made about his daughter’s virginity,” said Williams. “Remember he was bragging about taking his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist and making sure she’s still a virgin and we all disagreed… Like, a violation of a girl’s privacy.”

According to Williams, part of her concern is that T.I. seems to be sharing too much information about his daughter with the world.

“It’s still a violation and he’s still talking too much… A violation is a violation,” said Williams.

Moreover, Williams isn’t happy with the way T.I. appears to be treating his daughter, saying that the rapper doesn’t seem to have the same standards for his son.

T.I. justified the difference in treatment by saying that it wouldn’t be as big of an impact on his household if his son got a woman pregnant. He continued by saying that the “stakes are higher” with his daughter because his lifestyle would have to drastically change if she came home pregnant.

“The more he talks, the more of an a** he looks like,” said Williams. “If your son gets a girl pregnant, your household still changes, sir! Your son, for that nine months, and the next 18 and 55 years of his life, your household still changes.”