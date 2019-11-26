‘Bang Energy’ Model Hannah Palmer’s Busty Selfie Racks Up Over 500 Comments In One Hour

Hannah Palmer‘s most recent social media post is earning her a ton of attention from fans is just a short amount of time. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Palmer is never shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure while she regularly pushes the envelope, posing in some of the sexiest ensembles including bikinis and lingerie.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Palmer was fully clothed but she still left little to the imagination in the process. The model could be seen smiling for the photo op while posing front and center and looking directly into the camera. Palmer wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and light pink lipgloss.

The stunner left little to be desired, rocking a light pink knit sweater that was pretty sheer, showing off a glimpse of her bra underneath. Palmer also showed off ample amounts of cleavage in the photo while the sweater plunged low into her chest. She did not specifically mention where she was in the shot but it appeared to be in a studio somewhere. Palmer simply wished her fans a good morning in the caption and since the photo went live it’s earned a ton of praise for the model with over 31,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

Some of Palmer’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her cleavage in the scandalous image. A few other followers had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji while countless others returned the favor and wished the model a good morning as well.

“If you’re reading this I love you, you gorgeous creature,” one follower commented on the post, adding a flame emoji.

Loading...

“Looks so warm and cozy, I want to cuddle,” another social media user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful!! You have a beautiful smile!!,” a third fan raved with a series of heart emoji tied to the end of the post.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer dropped jaws in another NSFW shot, while she rocked another outfit that featured an insanely low neckline. In the image, the social media star flaunted her killer figure in a sheer black one-piece while posing on the ground. That post racked up a ton of traffic for Palmer with over 55,000 likes and 500-plus comments.