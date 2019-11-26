Rachel Cook Leaves Little To The Imagination In String Bikini While Showing Off Her Buzzed Haircut

Model Rachel Cook took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini along with her new buzzed haircut.

The model’s update consisted of two pictures. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Hawaii. She stood outside in front of a rock formation that was dotted with tropical plants.

The beauty’s teal bikini, which included a classic triangle-style top, left little to the imagination. The strings along the bottom tied into a bow between her breasts drew eyes toward her ample chest. The bottoms were just as revealing, amounting to nothing more than a piece of triangle fabric connected with two strings that sat low on her hips.

The first photo captured Rachel at a front angle from about the mid-thigh up. Her skin was damp — as if she had just come from a swim. The model stood with one arm on her forehead shielding her eyes from the sun. With one hip out to the side, she struck a pose that highlighted her enviable figure. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

In the second snap, Rachel posed with one hand on her hip and the other on her thigh. Her sculpted abs and curvy hips were on display as she looked at something off in the distance. The photo captured her wet, bronze skin glowing in the light. The snap also gave her followers a nice look at her new her buzzed haircut, which she recently debuted on the photo-sharing app a few days ago.

The model looked to be wearing a light application of makeup with a dark lipstick. For accessories, she wore a pair of sunglasses with clear frames and a small earring.

In the caption, she discussed at length the negative comments about her haircut.

Her 2.6 million followers seemed to be supportive of her choice to cut her hair, even if they preferred her longer ‘do. Many were quick to point out that long hair or not, she was still a stunning beauty.

Loading...

“Beautiful hair or no hair you can pull off anything with that face everything isn’t for everybody o [sic] well,” one fan wrote.

“You’re a beauty no matter what. I, personally, love the hair.” a second follower commented.

“Don’t need hair looking like that,” a third admirer said.

Rachel’s new haircut shows that she can rock just about any look. From sexy dresses to bikinis, she exudes confidence and style.