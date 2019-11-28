Walmart Black Friday Deals & Doorbusters 2019

Walmart has a lot excellent of Black Friday deals and doorbusters for 2019. Whether you are looking for a new TV or toys for the little ones in your life, Walmart is sure to have something for everyone this year.

If you are a movie fan, Walmart will also be offering plenty of special buy movies for various prices, with DVDs starting at $1.96. Other special buy DVDs start at $3.96 and the titles include Toy Story 4, Detective Pikachu, and Aquaman. You can also purchase The Lion King movie on Blu-ray for $5.96.

According to Forbes, gaming systems will also be on sale this year with Walmart offering a special buy on the Xbox One all digital edition for $149 or a PlayStation 4 for $199. Walmart will also have plenty of video games on sale for not only the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but also the Nintendo Switch. Games will range in price from $15 up to $30, depending on the title you are searching for. Without a doubt, though, these games are deeply discounted for Black Friday.

If you are looking for a new television to watch your new movies on or to play your new games on, Walmart also has plenty of doorbusters available. A 40-inch onn. brand Roku Smart TV will be available for $98.

Walmart will also have some excellent deals on kitchen appliances. Shoppers can snag a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo or Air Fryer for $49. A Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set will be available for $69, and it comes in two colors, red or blue. The set comes not only with pots and pans, but also spatulas and measuring spoons, all in a decorative floral pattern. To complete the Pioneer Woman set, a 7-quart slow cooker is also on special for $20 on Black Friday.

????️ is where the ???? are. Score Black Friday prices online now on Video Games, including the Xbox All-Digital + 3 games for only $149. Get them before it's gone! — Walmart (@Walmart) November 24, 2019

Frozen II is all the rage this year, and Walmart will have Fold & Go Arendelle for $40 on Black Friday. At 30 inches tall, the toy is a great size and easy to travel with. The dollhouse doesn’t come with dolls, but some Disney Princess dolls will be available for $5 on Black Friday as will some Barbie dolls. Walmart will also offer many different board games for $5 during their Black Friday sale.

Walmart will also have clothes for the whole family on sale on Black Friday, including kids pajamas starting at $4.75.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, but deals start online Wednesday at 10 p.m. for those who may not want to brave the crowds. The entire Black Friday ad can be viewed online. If you need to grab some coffee before you head out, both Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts will be open, but the chains may have different hours for the holiday.