The Best Doorbusters At Kohl’s

Shopping superstore Kohl’s is known for its great discounts, and they are only lowered even further for Black Friday. In addition to great bargains, the store also offers a 15 percent coupon code that savvy shoppers will not want to miss. As a final added plus, Kohl’s is offering $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from November 25 to November 29. With all these discounts in mind, here are the six best doorbusters to snatch up this week.
Nintendo Switch Console With Carrying Case & Controller Charging Dock
Though the discount doesn’t appear to the be the largest, down to $319.99 from $349.99, shoppers will receive a whopping $90 in Kohl’s Cash after purchasing the Nintendo Switch Console. Moreover, the Nintendo Switch Console is so wildly popular that it maintains the best deal that will likely be found on the item. Since it is a doorbuster, meaning it is not available online and will likely sell out quickly in store, so those interested would be wise to arrive early to get this deal. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, this is just one of the two new Nintendo Switch models available.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
View this post on Instagram
I'm not a Black Friday girl. I mean all my Fridays are black so ????????♀️?!? But we recently got an early Christmas present because with our eat the rainbow foodie lifestyle and jumbled schedules I need tools to get stuff done. This is not an ad- I just want to consider asking Santa, your mom or #gofundme to get this indoor air fryer, grill, dehydrator etc. I've used it 20 plus times since we got it two weeks ago. I’m so obsessed but with a few tiny caveats that I will write a full blown blog post on this soon. First point, you can cook bacon or grill fish and your whole house doesn’t smell like it!! Anyway, look into it. Your grilled ribeye and Brussels sprouts on a rainy night is waiting for you. ✨ ✨ #ninjafoodi #ninjafoodigrill #weeknightmeals #cookfaster #airfryer #indoorgrill #convectionoven #functionalnutrition #cookinghacks #kitchentools #cooksmarter #ntp #pnwfoodie
Wellness and healthy eating has been a huge trend for 2019, and will likely continue through the next decade. With that in mind, the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill is an amazingly practical tool that will not only help make lunch and dinner meals much easier, but also make them healthier. It regularly retails for $279.99, but is being offered at $169.99 with the 15 percent coupon. It also will give shoppers $45 in Kohl’s Cash.
LG OLED 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV With AI ThinQ
One of the most stereotypical Black Friday purchases is a new television, and on this front, Kohl’s does not disappoint with the LG OLED 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV. With a resolution of 2160 pixels, 20W audio speakers, and a 48 inch screen, this television is a show-stopper piece. Though it normally retails for $2499.99, it’s being discounted by $1,000 to $1499.99. Moreover, the store is offering an addition $450 in Kohl’s cash.
Men’s Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Flannel Button-Down Shirt
With winter right around the corner, some shoppers might want to invest in some flannel shirts to help protect against the colder temperatures. The Men’s Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Flannel Button-Down Shirt not only has great reviews — with around 83% of 249 reviewers recommending the product — but also has a price that cannot be beat. Originally retailing for $36.00, each shirt is currently $8.49 with Kohl’s Black Friday savings.
Fitbit Versa Lite
For those looking ahead towards January health resolutions, the Fitbit Versa Lite might be just what the doctor ordered. The sleek design is trendy, and analysts have favorably compared it to the much more expensive Apple Watch, and it offers an array of health features for a reasonable price. The Fitbit Versa Lite is available for purchase on Black Friday for just $100, half of its $200 normal retail price. Plus, purchasers will earn $30 in Kohl’s cash to sweeten the deal. For those who cannot wait to snap up the item, it is currently available on their website for $160.
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera With Wi-Fi Connectivity
View this post on Instagram
“What’s in my Bag” with #CanonExplorerOfLight Terrell Lloyd @49ersofficialphotog "As I get ready to head into the 2019 NFL season with the 49ers, I wanted share with you all the gear I photograph with during the season. As the lead team photographer for the San Francisco 49ers I am responsible for capturing images other than action, for marketing, partnerships, entertainment, web, and social media. 5, EOS 1DXII bodies, 9 EF lenses – 600mm f4L IS III – 400mm f2.8L IS III – 300mm f2.8L IS II – 70-200mm f2.8L III – 24-70mm f2.8L II – 16-35mm f2.8L III – 11-24 f4L – 8-15mm f4L – 85mm f1.4L IS, 1.4x Extender, 600EX II-RT Speedlite, Canon Angle Finder C, 5 Canon WFT-E8A Wireless Transmitters, @SanDisk CF/Cfast cards, Verizon Wireless Jetpack Hotspot, CellBeat Wireless Hotspot, 2 Gitzo Carbon Fiber Monopod. I wanted to share with you how I utilize my Canon gear during an NFL season. The one thing I can count on is reliability of the equipment and CPS services being available for any issues. I have two assistants that help me carry my long lenses during the game. New additions to my arsenal are the EF 600mm f4L IS III and EF 400mm f2.4L III which are much lighter in weight to carry around. Also, they handle my EF 300mm f2.8L II lens that is always placed in front of me once I get in position. All of my gear goes in @ThinkTankPhoto Airport Security V3.0 rolling cases. I also have with me my WD My Passport Wireless Pro SSD drive for wireless file transfers. You have to always have the right lens in your hands at the right time. Be ready to capture a great catch or moment of the game. Canon USA continues to create some of the BEST cameras bodies, and lenses in the world. I have always been amazed by how Canon continues to be the leader creating quality products. Thanks Canon for everything and support."
Cameras are a substantial investment, but the price of the Canon Eos Rebel T6 DSLR is dramatically lowered from $749.99 to $399.99. Though other places might match the price, they cannot match the additional Kohl’s ash offered. The camera consistent has earned stellar reviews, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Kohl’s website, which is mirrored on other sites like Best Buy and Amazon.