The Best Doorbusters At Kohl’s

Shopping superstore Kohl’s is known for its great discounts, and they are only lowered even further for Black Friday. In addition to great bargains, the store also offers a 15 percent coupon code that savvy shoppers will not want to miss. As a final added plus, Kohl’s is offering $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from November 25 to November 29. With all these discounts in mind, here are the six best doorbusters to snatch up this week.

Nintendo Switch Console With Carrying Case & Controller Charging Dock

Though the discount doesn’t appear to the be the largest, down to $319.99 from $349.99, shoppers will receive a whopping $90 in Kohl’s Cash after purchasing the Nintendo Switch Console. Moreover, the Nintendo Switch Console is so wildly popular that it maintains the best deal that will likely be found on the item. Since it is a doorbuster, meaning it is not available online and will likely sell out quickly in store, so those interested would be wise to arrive early to get this deal. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, this is just one of the two new Nintendo Switch models available.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate

Wellness and healthy eating has been a huge trend for 2019, and will likely continue through the next decade. With that in mind, the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill is an amazingly practical tool that will not only help make lunch and dinner meals much easier, but also make them healthier. It regularly retails for $279.99, but is being offered at $169.99 with the 15 percent coupon. It also will give shoppers $45 in Kohl’s Cash.

LG OLED 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV With AI ThinQ

One of the most stereotypical Black Friday purchases is a new television, and on this front, Kohl’s does not disappoint with the LG OLED 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV. With a resolution of 2160 pixels, 20W audio speakers, and a 48 inch screen, this television is a show-stopper piece. Though it normally retails for $2499.99, it’s being discounted by $1,000 to $1499.99. Moreover, the store is offering an addition $450 in Kohl’s cash.

Men’s Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Flannel Button-Down Shirt

With winter right around the corner, some shoppers might want to invest in some flannel shirts to help protect against the colder temperatures. The Men’s Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Flannel Button-Down Shirt not only has great reviews — with around 83% of 249 reviewers recommending the product — but also has a price that cannot be beat. Originally retailing for $36.00, each shirt is currently $8.49 with Kohl’s Black Friday savings.

Fitbit Versa Lite

For those looking ahead towards January health resolutions, the Fitbit Versa Lite might be just what the doctor ordered. The sleek design is trendy, and analysts have favorably compared it to the much more expensive Apple Watch, and it offers an array of health features for a reasonable price. The Fitbit Versa Lite is available for purchase on Black Friday for just $100, half of its $200 normal retail price. Plus, purchasers will earn $30 in Kohl’s cash to sweeten the deal. For those who cannot wait to snap up the item, it is currently available on their website for $160.

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera With Wi-Fi Connectivity

Cameras are a substantial investment, but the price of the Canon Eos Rebel T6 DSLR is dramatically lowered from $749.99 to $399.99. Though other places might match the price, they cannot match the additional Kohl’s ash offered. The camera consistent has earned stellar reviews, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Kohl’s website, which is mirrored on other sites like Best Buy and Amazon.