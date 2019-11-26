Elizabeth Hurley Playfully Eats A Strawberry In Fiery Red Dress For Sultry New Photo

With another new day comes another sexy shot from bombshell Elizabeth Hurley. As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, the brunette bombshell regularly stuns in a variety of throwback photos as well as current ones and most of them show off her flawless figure in some insanely sexy outfits. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the brunette beauty sizzled in another NSFW ensemble that had her fans raving.

In the caption of the smoking hot new photo, Hurley joked with fans that a strawberry a day keeps the doctor away. For the photo op, the model stood front and center, posing against a white wall while she was photographed from the chest up. The bombshell wore her long, brunette locks down and styled with a few loose curls that hit just above her chest. Hurley rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick.

The beauty playfully held a strawberry near her mouth while accessorizing the sultry look with a pair of large, silver hoop earrings. Hurley put her cleavage on full display in the photo while rocking a revealing red dress with a low-plunging neckline. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the beauty plenty of attention from her 1.4 million followers with over 38,000 likes in addition to over 600-plus comments.

Some the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let Hurley know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her gorgeous body, most notably her cleavage. A few more fans had no words for the stunning post, commenting by using emoji rather than words.

“You’re just absolutely Beautiful Elizabeth, just gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote on the post, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“I am so happy strawberries don’k keep engineers away. Your biggest fan: me,” a second social media user wrote on the photo.

“The lady every man dreams about. Care for a spin down matrimony lane Elizabeth?,” one more asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hurley dropped jaws in another sexy look that was shared on her popular social media page. In that particular photo, the bombshell rocked a black velvet dress that also featured a low-plunging neckline and once again showed off plenty of cleavage for fans. It comes as no surprise that Hurley’s fans also gave the photo their stamp of approval and it racked up over 55,000 likes and almost 1,000-plus comments.