‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Revealing Workout Gear & Responds To ‘Pregnancy Shamers’

On Monday, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain took to Instagram to respond to the shaming she has experienced since announcing she was expecting in July. According to the fitness model, she has specifically been criticized for exercising throughout her pregnancy.
The IGTV video begins with Lauren gazing into the camera, as she caresses her growing baby bump, standing in front of gym equipment. She wore an olive green sports bra and matching shorts, that put her fit physique on full display. She accessorized the sporty look with a delicate necklace and a pair of off-white tennis shoes.
The video continues with the registered nurse doing a variety of exercises. Lauren broke a sweat by jumping rope, squatting with a kettlebell, training with battle ropes, doing overhead arm raises, and hitting a punching bag.
For the video, Lauren slicked back her long, blond hair in a high ponytail and wore minimal makeup, an application that included voluminous lashes, subtle contour, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.
The clip was paired with a voice over from Lauren, in which she repeated the negative comments she has received. The personal trainer, however, ended the video with a message of empowerment.
“Pregnancy is not a disability. We are strong, we are capable, we are resilient, motivated, and beautiful. I’m working out for my baby’s health and my own. I am listening to my body, my doctors, and I’m doing what I think is best for my family. Stop pregnancy shaming.”
When I first got pregnant I had no idea pregnancy shaming was a thing???????? I was not prepared to be trolled or shamed for trying to stay strong, healthy & fit during the process. I knew trolls existed but it was hard to believe that people could be so cruel as to judge a woman who is trying to keep herself & baby healthy by staying active. For keeping fitness as a priority during this time & accuse her of harming her growing baby without anything knowledge, facts or compassion????????♀️ I love my daughter & the last thing I want is for her to be in any danger or bad health. Hearing these trolling comments that I would “scramble her brain” or “cause a miscarriage” shocked me to my core during a time when women can feel vulnerable with emotion & less secure of themselves & their bodies. Let’s get this straight: training while pregnant will not harm a growing fetus if care is taken & the doctor has cleared you???????? Pregnant women are just as deserving to be in the gym training as anyone else. Their bellies are not disgusting???????? We all came from inside a mother’s belly & it’s a beautiful life forming miracle that we should welcome & embrace! Its empowering, strong & beautiful when a woman chooses to take care of her body, health & strength during this time. Pregnant mamas: We are strong. We are resilient. We are mothers. We love our babies. We are not trying to or putting them in danger. Do NOT let the vocal, misinformed minority get you down, make you feel insecure, like you are doing something wrong or anything else! You are doing great mama???? FOLLOW @laurendrainfit ????????
In the caption, Lauren provided additional details about her experience as a pregnant fitness model. She stated that prior to her pregnancy, she was unaware that she would be shamed for working out. Lauren confided that some people went as far to state that she was hurting her unborn daughter. The medical professional clarified that pregnant women are able to exercise under their doctors’ guidance. She also noted that she believes pregnant stomachs are beautiful.
Many of Lauren’s followers seemed to share her sentiments and flocked to the comments section.
“Not only is it great for the mama’s and baby’s physical health, all those wonderful endorphins keeping you happy, bambino feels this too. Love this post and you,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.
Lauren graciously took the time to respond to many of the comments, thanking her fans for their kind words.
The video has been liked over 29,000 times since it was uploaded.
