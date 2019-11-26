‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Revealing Workout Gear & Responds To ‘Pregnancy Shamers’

The fitness model clapped back at critics in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain took to Instagram to respond to the shaming she has experienced since announcing she was expecting in July. According to the fitness model, she has specifically been criticized for exercising throughout her pregnancy.

The IGTV video begins with Lauren gazing into the camera, as she caresses her growing baby bump, standing in front of gym equipment. She wore an olive green sports bra and matching shorts, that put her fit physique on full display. She accessorized the sporty look with a delicate necklace and a pair of off-white tennis shoes.

The video continues with the registered nurse doing a variety of exercises. Lauren broke a sweat by jumping rope, squatting with a kettlebell, training with battle ropes, doing overhead arm raises, and hitting a punching bag.

For the video, Lauren slicked back her long, blond hair in a high ponytail and wore minimal makeup, an application that included voluminous lashes, subtle contour, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

The clip was paired with a voice over from Lauren, in which she repeated the negative comments she has received. The personal trainer, however, ended the video with a message of empowerment.

“Pregnancy is not a disability. We are strong, we are capable, we are resilient, motivated, and beautiful. I’m working out for my baby’s health and my own. I am listening to my body, my doctors, and I’m doing what I think is best for my family. Stop pregnancy shaming.”

In the caption, Lauren provided additional details about her experience as a pregnant fitness model. She stated that prior to her pregnancy, she was unaware that she would be shamed for working out. Lauren confided that some people went as far to state that she was hurting her unborn daughter. The medical professional clarified that pregnant women are able to exercise under their doctors’ guidance. She also noted that she believes pregnant stomachs are beautiful.

Many of Lauren’s followers seemed to share her sentiments and flocked to the comments section.

“Not only is it great for the mama’s and baby’s physical health, all those wonderful endorphins keeping you happy, bambino feels this too. Love this post and you,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

Loading...

Lauren graciously took the time to respond to many of the comments, thanking her fans for their kind words.

The video has been liked over 29,000 times since it was uploaded.