Demi Rose Sizzles In Nothing But White Gloves: ‘Evolve So Hard…”

Demi Rose is enjoying a trip to Thailand right now, but she treated her Instagram followers with a glamourous shot of herself, which doesn’t appear to be from the vacation. In her latest post, the model shared a two-photo Instagram update. In the sexy snaps, Demi wore nothing but a pair of extra-long white gloves.

In the first image, Demi posed with her hands placed strategically on her chest, attempting to protect her modesty. However, the pose revealed an extensive glimpse of her ample cleavage. The look also showed off the brunette bombshell’s toned shoulders, flat stomach, and strong jawline. Her bronzed skin appeared to glow in the lighting.

Demi wore artful highlights and bronzer on her cheeks to accent her cheekbones, and she wore shimmery peach eyeshadow with eyelash extensions. Demi’s dark eyebrows framed her beautiful brown eyes, and she wore a gorgeous bronze lipstick that emphasized her full pout. The brunette bombshell’s hair fell in waves around her shoulders, and she ran one hand through it in the first photograph.

In the second picture, Demi leaned her head back with her eyes closed. The highlight of the image was the model’s unique alligator earrings, which appeared to have its mouth clamped onto her earlobe.

In the caption of the post, Demi wrote about evolving and changing. She suggested that sometimes friends need to get to know somebody again because they have grown so much.

Demi’s Instagram followers loved the post, which received more than 200,000 likes within two hours of going live. Additionally, nearly 1,500 people took the time to share their thoughts in the comments section, praising the model’s gorgeous looks.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous Demi, keep doing what you’re doing. All your supporters are learning from you. You are doing a great job,” commented one follower.

“Wow! What beautiful brown eyes you have. Nice Shot,” replied another user, along with a fire emoji.

Loading...

“Oh my goodness, you’re evolving so much I feel your presence within the picture,” wrote a third follower.

“The Queen is thriving and living her best life! All love!” a fourth fan declared, adding a crown and rose emoji.

Several other followers said that Demi is the most beautiful woman in the world.

The model is undoubtedly well-traveled, and she keeps her followers entertained by sharing pictures of herself from various exotic locales. The Inquisitr previously reported that Demi shared a video of herself wearing a snakeskin bikini, showing off her scenic private pool from a villa in Thailand.