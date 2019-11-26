‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Reels At Hope’s Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 27 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be reeling in shock when his girlfriend, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), finally tells him the truth. In fact, for the first time Liam may begin to doubt whether he knows Hope at all, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope will come clean to Liam and tell him about what really happened the night that she had dinner with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). While Liam had been enjoying a quiet evening with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls, Thomas had chased Hope onto the roof. When he cornered her for a kiss, Hope had pushed him off the railing and into a vat.

After a conversation with Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), Hope realized that Thomas had fallen into a solution of hydrofluoric acid. When she hurried to find him, she could find no trace of the designer. She had assumed that the acid had eaten him alive.

In the meantime, the vat had already been drained and filled with a strong cleaning solution. Thomas did not die and had been hiding out to make Hope think that he had died.

Liam will be perturbed to learn that Hope had not turned to him in her hour of need. She had gone straight to her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and told her that she had “killed” Thomas.

Brooke had encouraged Hope not to tell anyone the truth since no one would find evidence of Thomas’ demise anyway. Hope, scared of prison, struggled with whether she should tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth. Her mother took her choice away and let Ridge leave without telling him that his son had “died.”

The soap opera spoilers hint that Hope will be remorseful and feeling guilty about not living out her values. Not too long ago, she and her mother told Thomas, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that they only needed to say three little words “Beth is alive” for everything to be alright. But when she thought that she had killed Thomas, she could not bring herself to say “Thomas is dead” to his family.

Of course, Liam will be shocked. Hope has always stood for honesty and integrity, but it seems as if he may begin to question if he really knows her. She schemed to take Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from Thomas, and now she even tried to cover up the designer’s supposed death.