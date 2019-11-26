Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Insane Body In New Underwear Pic

Savannah Prez posted a new photo to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her slamming fit body to the amazement of her legion of fans. On Monday, November 25, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a hot new update in which she rocks nothing but underwear that leaves her insane thighs and abs in full evidence.

In the photo, Prez is seen against a white wall as she poses in front of a full-length mirror to snap a selfie. The model didn’t add a geotag or disclose her location in the caption.

Prez rocked a black two-piece lingerie set that consists of a sporty top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also features a boat neckline that sits low on her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The top includes a strong lower elastic that gives the piece quite a bit of support.

Prez teamed her top with a pair of matching black bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides and lower on the front. The bottoms also boast high-cut legs that expose her strong lower body. The white logo on the bottoms’ elastic suggest that Prez is wearing Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Prez wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and down as they fall over her shoulders. The fitness model is smiling at her phone, which she is holding in front of her chest to snap the selfie.

In her caption, Prez discusses how to grow the quad muscles, for which she is famous. She also used the opportunity to encourage her fans to get her ebook that includes a 12-week quad-focused program, in addition to educational content. The ebook is available on her website, she added.

In under a day of going live, the post — which Prez shared with her 642,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 31,500 likes, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 470 comments, proving to be a popular post among her followers.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her insane physique, while showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Crazy shape babe,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Great advice. Your quads look great!!” added another fan.

“Those quads,”a third fan raved, also including a few heart eyes emoji after the comment.