Christie Brinkley, 65, Defies Age In Little Black Dress & Over-The-Knee Boots

Christie Brinkley is proving that age isn’t anything but a number in her most recent social media share. The 65-year-old regularly shares photos and videos for fans on her popular page including some hot new shots as well as throwbacks as well. In the most recent update that was shared for fans, Brinkley sizzled in two new shots.

In the first photo in the series, Brinkley struck a pose on a balcony that overlooked a backyard. The bombshell put her killer figure on display in the image, rocking a tiny black dress that hugged her every curve. The NSFW ensemble hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera. Brinkley rocked a pair of over-the-knee boots to complete her look and held a round silver purse in one hand.

The bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and bright red lipstick. In the second image in the deck, the model looked just as stunning, showing off her picture-perfect figure in a denim jumpsuit and black pumps. In the caption of the shot, the beauty plugged her purse from designer Betsey Johnson.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning the mother of three plenty of attention from her followers with over 5,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let the 65-year-old know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more fans chimed in to let Brinkley know that they would be doing some shopping.

“Beautiful! Love your boots and outfit. And in the second picture, you can even make a pair of coveralls look fantastic,” one of the model’s fans commented on the post.

“Such a gorgeous Lady, always been a big fan,” a second social media user added with a red heart emoji attached to the end.

“Like the outfit. Looks good on you. Of course anything you wear looks good,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty showed off her killer figure in another sexy outfit, this time while clad in a silky robe. In the revealing shot, the model went topless underneath her ensemble, leaving almost nothing to the imagination and showing off ample amounts of cleavage.That post racked up over 4,000 likes and upwards of 120 comments.