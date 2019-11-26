Abigail Ratchford Looks Doubly Stunning In Side-By-Side Lingerie Photos: ‘White Or Black?’

Abigail Ratchford served up twice the sex appeal on Tuesday afternoon when she shared two side-by-side photos of herself rocking two different lingerie looks on Instagram. In one, she wore an all-white ensemble, while in the other, she wore all black, but both looks were equally stunning.

Both photos were close-up shots of Abigail in the lingerie looks. On the left, Abigail rocked a lacy, sheer white bralette that couldn’t even fully contain her busty chest, as her breasts spilled out at the bottom. She paired the look with a low-waist, white thong that put the model’s rock-hard abs on full display, as well as her toned, tan thighs.

Abigail finished off the look with a white cape and flashy, silver, dangling earrings. Her long, black hair was pulled into a ponytail behind her head. Abigail added a minimal makeup look, including thick, dark lashes, white eye shadow, and pale pink lips.

With the cape falling down her arms, Abigail twisted her body and stuck her tongue between her teeth at the camera.

Meanwhile, on the right, the bombshell wore a plain black, spaghetti-strap bra with a deep-V neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. Her flat tummy was on display between the top and a black lace thong with matching garter.

Abigail wore an equally flashy pair of gold earrings with the black look, as well as a gold ring and a dainty gold bracelet. This time, her makeup look was a bit more noticeable, including thick lashes and dark eyeliner, expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, and a dark mauve lipstick. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in waves as she gazed into the camera.

In the caption, Abigail asked fans to choose their favorite look.

The post garnered over 63,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in just three hours.

“No white no black….only u,” one fan wrote, referencing the question.

“You look great in both,” another user added with hearts.

“I’m feeling the black one more. But the white is hot too. I’d probably wear the black though,” a third follower said with fire emoji.

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for the star using various emoji. Responses seemed to be mixed over the black or white debate, but plenty of people thought Abigail looked stunning in both.

On Monday evening, Abigail opted for a totally different, gold look, which fans seemed to love just as much. That post garnered over 92,000 likes.