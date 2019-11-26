Austrian Beauty Nadine Leopold Stretches In Tight, Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Temperatures soared on Nadine Leopold‘s Instagram page this week after she shared a sizzling new photo that her fans had nothing but love for.

In the snap, which was posted to her feed on November 25, the Austrian beauty stood in front of a large window that offered a gorgeous view of the luscious greenery that filled the patio behind her. The 25-year-old posed with her eyes closed and a look of bliss on her face as she tilted her upper body slightly to the side and stretched her toned arms high above her head.

The model looked ready to head outside and enjoy the beautiful day, possibly by the pool, as she was rocking a sexy one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Nadine’s skintight swimwear was from FISCH Swim, and boasted a dark leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads, though the babe’s NSFW showing of skin had likely already done the job. The one-piece featured thin shoulder straps and a wide square neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience. A long, gold necklace was tucked under the suit, falling right in the middle of her bust to draw even more eyes to the area.

As for the lower half of Nadine’s swimsuit, its skimpy design did way more showing than covering up. Its dangerously high-cut style left her famous curves and toned thighs well on display. Meanwhile, the clingy nature of the garment hugged the babe’s toned silhouette in all of the right ways to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Along with her thin necklace, the Victoria’s Secret model added a bit more bling with a pair of statement earrings.

She wore her blond tresses down, with her bangs falling in front of her face, which appeared to be free of makeup to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the runway queen certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. The upload has racked up over 11,000 likes after just one day of being live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning and incredibly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called Nadine a “gorgeous hot beauty queen.”

“Nice swimsuit!!!” commented a third.

Nadine has filled her Instagram page with steamy swimsuit snaps as of late, much to the delight of her fans. Another recent upload saw her playfully sticking out her tongue while tugging at the waistband of her minuscule black bikini. This look also proved to be popular, earning over 14,000 likes and more than 100 comments.