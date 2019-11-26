Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Reportedly Extended

According to a new report from Radar Online, Jenelle Evans’ restraining order against her estranged David Eason has been extended.

David reportedly traveled to Tennessee yesterday for court. Although he and Jenelle shared a home in North Carolina before she left, she has allegedly relocated to Tennessee where she filed for the restraining order and is said to be starting over in Nashville. Yesterday’s court hearing was in regards to the restraining order, but Jenelle’s lawyer asked for a continuance according to the report.

Radar spoke to The Clerk of court for Davidson County who explained, “The parties were in court yesterday. Her lawyer asked for a continuance.”

While it is unclear why the lawyer asked for a continuance, the report states that it may be so that there is time to get witnesses who can testify against Jenelle’s estranged husband.

The restraining order has been extended for two weeks and will be in place until the next hearing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David arrived in Tennessee on Monday for the court hearing. A source spoke to Radar Online about the situation.

“He’s in Nashville to fight her in court. She left him without their daughter and with no money,” the source explained.

As for the former Teen Mom 2 star, she reportedly has no intentions to return to North Carolina where she is from.

The source claimed, “She has moved there. She is in an apartment there with the children.”

Jenelle shocked her fans when on October 31, she took to social media to announce she was leaving her husband. She fled the home they shared and filed for the restraining order. According to Radar, the mom-of-three said she was “scared for her life” as well as for the “well-being of her children.” In the filing, she cited different alleged incidents which she claims occurred while she was with David.

The former reality show star has remained relatively quiet on social media and hasn’t added any new photos to Instagram since announcing her split from David.

“I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old and alot [sic] of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote on the social networking site. She explained that she wanted what was “best” for her kids and that she wanted to be “happy.” She then revealed that she had decided to leave David and thanked her fans for their support.