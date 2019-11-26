‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Spends Time At His New House With His Son After Divorce Filing

Jim Edmonds celebrated his daughter's birthday with Meghan over the weekend.

Meghan King Edmonds‘ husband, Jim Edmonds, enjoyed a boys night in with his son, Landon Edmonds, earlier this week.

Just over a month after filing for divorce, Bravo TV’s Home & Design shared several photos posted on Instagram by the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and current sports commentator, which gave his fans and followers an inside look at his stunning St. Louis home.

According to the outlet, Jim has shared a number of images from the inside of his home, many of which have featured his young kids, including three-year-old Aspen and one-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, who he shares with Meghan. However, in his most recent photos, Jim’s oldest son was seen with a couple of friends.

In his new images, Landon and his friends were seen in Jim’s bowling alley, which featured two lanes and a large television screen.

As fans of the former St. Louis Cardinals baseball star may know, Jim shares son Landon and daughter Sutton with his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski, and also has two older daughters, Hayley and Lauren, who he shares with first wife, the late LeAnn Horton.

Jim married Meghan in October 2014, shortly after his divorce from Allison was finalized. Then, in the years that followed, the couple welcomed three children through in-vitro fertilization.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim and Meghan split at the end of last month and weeks later, as he prepared to move into what was supposed to be their family’s new home, Jim reportedly called police on Meghan and questioned her parenting ability after she enjoyed a night out with some friends.

According to an Us Weekly magazine report earlier this month, Meghan had a couple of glasses of wine with friends before arriving back home, where Jim was staying with their kids.

“It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive. She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m. An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids,” an insider explained.

As the magazine’s source explained, Meghan was completely appalled that Jim had gone to the police because she’s never been anything short of a great mother to her three kids. The insider also said she felt humiliated by the incident.