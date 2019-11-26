A Man Died Of A Fatal Infection After A Dog Licked Him

The 63-year-old died from a common pathogen found in the saliva of dogs and cats.

A 63-year-old man has died after his dog licked him, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. Unfortunately for the man, his immune system was unable to handle a common pathogen found in the saliva of almost all domestic dogs and cats.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, turned up in the emergency room with flu-like symptoms, including labored breathing. Over the next day or so, his symptoms worsened, and he went into cardiac arrest. Doctors were able to revive him, but he later went into septic shock and died of multiple organ failure.

As it turns out, the culprit in his death was Capnocytophaga canimorsus, a common bacterium that thrives in the saliva of dogs and cats. According to the European Journal of Case Reports in Internal Medicine, he had touched his dog, and been licked by the animal, in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization, which was when the pathogen was introduced to his body.

Should I Ban My Dogs And Cats From Licking Me?

Of course not. Infection from C canimorsus is extremely rare in humans: hundreds of millions of people the world over keep cats and dogs as pets (and in some cases, work animals), and are licked by them every day, yet they don’t die of infection. Normally the body’s own natural defense mechanism against infections keeps the bacterium, and indeed almost all bacteria that can live in a pet’s saliva, in check. Indeed, even people who are bitten by dogs, with the bite breaking the skin, rarely come down with C canimorsus infection.

StockSnap / Pixabay

“Capnocytophaga canimorsus is actually a rare cause of infections,” says Dr. Julie Mangino, infectious disease physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

But in the rare cases where the pathogen breaks through the body’s natural defenses, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to be fatal. In fact, it’s only fatal in about 25 percent of cases.

That’s not to say that you shouldn’t take precautions. You shouldn’t let a dog lick an open wound, of course, and mouth-to-mouth contact is also to be avoided.

People who excessively use alcohol, who have had a spleen removed, or people who have compromised immune systems are at increased risk.

What Should Pet Owners Know About This Disease?

If you’re a pet owner and you come down with flu symptoms, you should absolutely see a physician to rule out infection from C canimorsus or another saliva-borne infection. And if you’re bitten by a dog or a cat, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and call your doctor right away, even if you don’t feel sick.