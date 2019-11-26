Ana Cheri Puts On A Leggy Display In Strapless Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Model Ana Cheri was looking glamorous in her latest Instagram update, which showed her wearing a sexy, strapless evening gown with a thigh-high slit.

The update consisted of two photos that showed the brunette bombshell in different poses. Ana was standing on a stairway near a wall that had several windows, giving off plenty of light.

The beauty’s maxi dress was white and featured two large, white buttons on the left side. The top of the dress had a cuff, and it hugged the beauty from the hips up. The ensemble also had flap pockets near each hip, but the focal point was its thigh-high slit.

The first snap captured Ana from a side angle as she faced the windows with one hand on the railing. She stood with one knee bent, putting her leg through the slit. It was a pose that gave her followers a nice view of both of her legs beneath the dress. She held a nude clutch in her hand as she smiled for the camera.

In the second snap, Ana faced the camera, giving her followers a nice look at the front of the dress, revealing how it highlighted her hourglass shape. She bent one knee slightly, showing off her toned, bronze leg. She tilted her head slightly as she smiled.

Ana’s makeup matched her glam look. Her dark brows were sculpted, and she wore smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. Her long hair was parted on the side and it fell down in loose curls over both of her shoulders. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace. She wore a pair of nude heels that matched her clutch.

In the post, Ana said the elegant dress came from Fashion Nova.

Her fans were thrilled to see her looking so pretty.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Face of an angel,” gushed one admirer.

“Gorgeous girl. You’re the hottest fashionova [sic] ad I have ever seen,” a second follower wrote.

“Wow so beautiful I love your dress,” a third fan said.

“Your fashion game is always on point!!” commented a fourth follower.

Ana does have a keen sense of style. She can pull together an array of amazing looks that range from casual to sensual. Most of the time, she goes for a sexy look in outfits that show off her fabulous figure. She recently looked smoking hot in a cheetah-print dress that featured a thigh-high slit.