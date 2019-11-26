Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Naked In Bed: ‘That Monday Mood’

Only Alessandra Ambrosio can make the Monday blues look incredibly sexy. As those who follow the Victoria’s Secret bombshell on Instagram know, Ambrosio is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide-variety of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and in some cases — no clothing at all. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the brunette bombshell left almost nothing to the imagination in a smoking hot new photo.

In the caption of the post that was shared on her page yesterday, the model told fans that she had a case of the Mondays, adding a snoring emoji to the end of her comment. In the black and white shot, the beauty could be seen sitting in her bed and striking a sexy pose. The model looked up toward the sky in the shot, wearing a white face mask on top of her head while her long, dark locks fell around her chest. She appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup in the image including light blush and lipstick.

Ambrosio left almost nothing to the imagination as she went completely naked, covering her modesty with a thin white sheet. The model’s toned arms and legs were fully on display in the photo while she accessorized the look with an ankle bracelet that had a moon charm on it.

Since the post went live, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her 10 million-plus followers with over 88,000 likes in addition to 300 comments. Most of Ambrosio’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more followers dropped a line to let the model know that they also really dislike Mondays.

“Why u so pretty all the time, it’s not fair,” one fan commented on the stunning new shot.

“That’s a great photo and I wish you a nice Monday, dear Alessandra,” a second social media user wrote, adding a kissy face and sun emoji to the end of their comment.

“What?? Looking totally sexy and very beautiful,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ambrosio showed off her killer figure in another sexy outfit, this time rocking a tiny black bikini that showcased her flawless figure. The model posted a few images of herself including one with a snorkel. In the caption, the beauty tagged herself in the Maldives and the post racked up a ton of attention with over 247,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments.