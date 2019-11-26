John David & Abbie Duggar Share a New Baby Bump Snap Taken At The Beach

John and Abbie are expecting a baby girl early next year.

Abbie Duggar is due for her first baby with husband, John David Duggar, in January and they couldn’t be more excited to meet their baby girl very soon. Although baby bump photos from the expectant couple are few and far between, they just happened to share a recent post that shows off her growing belly. Sharing via Instagram, the stars of TLC’s Counting On posted a beach photo as they seem to be enjoying their last few weeks of being a family of two.

The snapshot shows John and Abbie standing on a beach with the the ocean waves rolling behind them. They don’t reveal exactly where this photo was taken, but they both look relaxed and happy. It appears to be a sunny day as both of the reality stars are wearing sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun’s glare. John David is standing behind his wife with his arms wrapped around her. Both of their hands are cradling the baby bump together.

Abbie Duggar is wearing a bright pink dress that is fitted high above her waistline as to accentuate her belly. She threw on a dark blue sweater over her dress to seemingly keep herself from getting chilled while on the beach. The 27-year-old expectant mom has her curly hair done up in a side braid with a few wispy strands of her blond locks blowing in the wind. Her husband of one year matches in a navy collared shirt, but opted for either khaki shorts or pants.

The caption that came with the snap appears to be written by Abbie. She references her coming arrival, but then goes on to explain that she also loves caring for others. She is a licensed nurse and encouraged their followers to click a link that led to a US Weekly article revealing her plans on keeping her license up to date just in case she chooses to go back to work after the baby is born. The article was posted earlier this month, but it seems to be a reminder for fans that this is certainly not the typical way that things are done in the Duggar family. All of the women are stay at home moms while they are raising their families.

It was also revealed last month that Abbie had suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum-an extreme form of morning sickness. It was so bad that John David said that she had to be hospitalized a few times. However, it looks like she is feeling better now that she is entering into her third trimester.

New episodes of Counting On airs Tuesday nights on TLC.