Is Walgreens Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving Day and will keep regular store hours. Most stores will open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. In addition, more than 1,600 Walgreens 24-hour locations will be open around the clock. Pharmacies located inside these 24-hour stores will also be open for any of your prescription needs.

Keep in mind that while your local store might be open, its pharmacy may be closed for the holiday. Most Walgreens stores are open 365 days a year, with the store and pharmacy hours varying from location to location. It would be best to call your local store before venturing out to pick up a particular item.

When closed, Walgreens pharmacies tend to post the location of the nearest 24-hour pharmacy in their drive-up windows — or within the store itself — in case of an emergency. These will help service your medical needs, usually within a half-hour or less of dropping off a prescription.

To find a store location near you, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

This year, Walgreens will also offer certain Black Friday holiday deals that will begin on Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the company has partnered with actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, in order to introduce a holiday gift guide for the drugstore retailer. The gift guide includes many surprising finds that shoppers can purchase at reasonable prices.

In a video titled “What could go wrong?” that was posted to Walgreens’ official Instagram account, the men share a story about what it is like when a person realizes that they’ve run out of necessary last-minute holiday items — such as tree lights, wrapping paper and ornaments — as well as everyday items, such as slippers, batteries, and napkins.

While neither man mentions the retailer by name, the official Walgreens logo is shown at the end of the post alongside the quip, “Let the chaos begin.”

The video also encouraged fans of the drugstore chain to reveal their holiday chaos in the comment section of the post.

In a separate clip posted to the retailer’s Instagram feed, the couple is seen dealing with an emergency illness.

Burtka is heard on the telephone, speaking with a medical professional. Burtka says that he will go pick up a prescription at a local pharmacy. Meanwhile, Harris diagnoses the undisclosed problem as laryngitis, to which Burtka quips, “Oh you know, you used to play a doctor on TV or something?”

The tagline for the latter commercial is “Get in, get out, get jolly.”