‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Poses In Bed With New Boyfriend Travis Mullen, Shares Instagram Photo

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen are already blending their families.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, may have gone public with their relationship just months ago, but already, they are blending their families.

Just months after Gina officially cut ties with her ex-husband Matt after a short-lived reconciliation earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and Travis and revealed that they have a total of six young children.

After telling her fans and followers that she and Travis had gotten their six kids, who range in age from 3-years-old to 8-years-old, to sleep, Gina explained to her online audience that she forced her boyfriend into wearing a face mask in bed. She then included a number of hashtags, including a message that read, “this is love,” and one that said she “couldn’t be happier.”

Following her post, Gina received comments from several of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including Tamra Judge, who said she was “dying,” and Vicki Gunvalson, who encouraged Gina and Travis to enjoy their quiet time while it lasts.

“Omg! Love this!” Shannon Beador said, noting that she and boyfriend John Janssen may copy.

“Oh Gina this is amazing!!! love this Love!!!” added Meghan King Edmonds, who appeared on the show for three seasons years ago.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina spoke to The Daily Dish at the end of September and confirmed she was dating someone new after separating from Matt, the father of her three young kids, earlier this year after less than a decade of marriage.

“I am dating someone now and I think it’s been really good. It’s new. But it’s good and I’m happy,” she explained. “It’s different [from my previous relationship], but I think you don’t really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one.”

As fans have surely heard, Gina and Matt’s relationship came to an end in June of this year after Gina previously filed for divorce in April of last year. At the time of their split, rumors claimed Matt had committed an alleged domestic assault against his now ex-wife.

Gina was also seen admitting that Matt had engaged in an affair during their marriage, and that she had found a Valentine’s Day card to him on The Real Housewives of Orange County.