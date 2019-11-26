American Fitness Babe Brit Manuela Flaunts Killer Curves In White Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brit Manuela shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her killer physique, and her fans are here for it. On Monday, November 25, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling snapshot in which she rocks a tiny bikini that puts her killer curves fully on display.

The photo shows Brit in a green area in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. The model rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a sporty top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage in full evidence.

Brit teamed her top with a pair of matching white bottoms that sit high on her sides and lower in the front, helping accentuate the contrast between her full hips against her toned, slender waist. According to the tag and caption paired with her photo, the swimsuit Brit is wearing is from Fashion Nova. Her caption also indicates that the post is an ad for the brand, which she represents as a model and ambassador, per her Instagram bio.

Brit is standing with one leg to the side and her hip pointed in the opposite direction, in a pose that showcases the natural curves of her body. Brit’s slamming abs are front and center in the shot. The fitness model wore her hair up in a high ponytail, the tip of which she is grabbing with her right hand.

In addition to the photo, Brit also included a video in the post. The clip shows the brunette bombshell in the same bikini as she gets into position for the picture.

Since going live, the update — which Brit shared with her 822,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 36,500 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time frame, the post also raked in nearly 1,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to rave about Brit’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

Loading...

“Body goalsssss,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Those abs [red heart emoji] [heart eyes emoji] mygooood,” said another fan.

“Your body is insane cutie,” a third user chimed in, also adding a red heart emoji to the message.