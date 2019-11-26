Cosplay Model Meg Turney Exposes Perky Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

The cosplay model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, cosplay model Meg Turney shared yet another sizzling snap with her 677,000 Instagram followers.

The photo was taken by fellow cosplayer Jessica Nigri in a dim, blue lit room at a traditional Japanese ryokan. Meg faced away from the camera and seductively looked over her shoulder, with her mouth slightly open. She held her pose by positioning her hand and knee against a bamboo pole.

The stunner left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble. She pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines by wearing bejeweled pasties and high-rise, sheer panties with lace detailing. Meg flaunted her perky derriere in the risque underwear, much to the delight of her audience. Her chest, tiny waist, and sculpted hips were also put on full display.

She accessorized the sultry look with a pair of fuzzy fox ears.

Meg styled her long wig in a sleek middle part, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included winged eyeliner, subtle contour, and lip gloss.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 35,000 likes.

Jessica showed additional support for her friend by encouraging followers to acknowledge that the photograph was worthy of praise.

“ROUND OF APPLAUSE LADS,” commented the cosplay model.

Some fans conceded to Jessica’s command and flooded the comments section with clapping hands emoji.

Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“This photo is phenomenal, you look captivating and gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a string of blue heart emoji to the comment.

“I’m a fan of this, I love your evolution as a model,” said a different follower.

“You are a very fortunate human being madam! To be BORN looking like, like, like what an animated version of perfection would be. Not to say that you don’t work on that body because I’m sure you work hard to keep that figure. But still, God was kind to you,” chimed in another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this isn’t the first time that the two cosplayers have collaborated with each other. Earlier this month, Jessica drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading photos inspired by The Witcher franchise. For the photoshoot, Meg and Jessica dressed up as sexy versions of the characters, Triss Merigold and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon. That post has been liked more than 185,000 times, since its upload.