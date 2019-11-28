Is Sam’s Club Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Will you be able to get your forgotten pies at the wholesale club?

When it comes to Thanksgiving, everyone knows that it is a time to be with one’s family and loved ones for a day of appreciation. Unfortunately, there are often items which someone forgot, and that is why places like Sam’s Club — and their holiday hours — come to mind. With that being said, one has to wonder if they can go to the wholesale club on Thanksgiving Day, and this year, the store will provide little comfort.

Over the years, many stores have been opening earlier and earlier for Black Friday deals, but a reversal has come about. Not only are many stores waiting until Black Friday to begin their sales, but some aren’t even opening on the biggest shopping day of the year at all anymore.

One of the biggest problems that people previously encountered was that some stores had employees working on Thanksgiving Day in order to get those early sales in. Sam’s Club is not one of the places that will be participating in the hullabaloo and hoopla of getting big sales on the holiday, as they will not be open on “Turkey Day.”

If you’re someone who forgot to pick up the cranberry sauce or need to get an extra pie, you’re going to have to find someplace else to grab your missing items. Sam’s Club is keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving 2019.

The official website for Sam’s Club has a list of certain holidays where they will operate under reduced hours, or remain closed entirely. Included on that list are four specific holidays in which all stores will remain closed.

Christmas

New Year’s Day

Easter

Thanksgiving

While many grocery stores and other retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, Sam’s Club wanted to give their employees the holiday off. You will not find one open anywhere on Thanksgiving Day, as all locations follow the same hours and guidelines as the next.

Best Black Friday doesn’t want folks to be in despair, though, as there will be shopping available online. Sam’s Club will have a Thursday sale on its website beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern. For those who want to brave the hordes and crowds, stores will open their doors at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

A number of the Black Friday doorbusters will be available online, appealing to those looking to get some early deals. If you happen to need a forgotten item on Thanksgiving, don’t waste your time driving to Sam’s Club, though, as they will have the doors locked up tight.