Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Flaunts Sculpted Legs On The Beach In Red-And-White Striped Swimsuit

Elsa Hosk has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in Jamaica and, to the delight of her fans, has been posting photos from her trip on social media.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has added to her feed almost every day of her week-long tropical getaway. She continued this trend on Monday with a new series of snaps that her 5.8 million followers went wild for.

The upload included a total of four photos that saw the Swedish stunner surrounded by tall palm trees as she walked along the sand. Behind her was a breathtaking view of the beach and its clear blue water, but it was Elsa herself that truly captivated her fans.

The blond bombshell sent pulses racing as she posed for the snaps in a striped one-piece bathing suit from the brand Solid & Striped, which she has been wearing throughout most of her vacation. The number did nothing but favors for her impressive physique and it boasted a bold, red-and-white pattern that popped against her deep tan.

Elsa’s swimwear teased a glimpse of cleavage thanks to its low neckline. It appeared to have a strapless, bandeau style top, though the bright red Chanel jacket she wore over it made it impossible to tell.

What was well within view, however, was the number’s daringly high-cut design, which put the model’s long, sculpted legs completely on display. The swimsuit’s clingy nature hugged Elsa’s curves in all of the right ways, defining her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The catwalk queen completed her look with a pair of red Converse sneakers and carried a plush blue towel in her hand. She also wore a pair of trendy, cat-eye sunglasses to shade herself from the golden sun.

Elsa’s platinum tresses were worn down in beachy waves that blew around her in the breeze, falling messily around her face. She also appeared to be going makeup free in the snap, showing off her clear complexion and natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the babe’s Instagram page was an instant hit with her fans. The upload has earned over 109,000 likes after 19 hours on her feed, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said they were “obsessed” with the look.

“The hair. Everything. A true natural beauty queen,” commented a third.

Elsa has been slaying Instagram with her vacation snaps lately. Another recent upload from her trip saw her on the beach once again, although that time she rocked a skimpy leopard-print bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans were just as dazzled by that look, awarding it over 255,000 likes.