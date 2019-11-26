‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, November 27: Ridge & Brooke’s Breakup Shocker Rocks Everyone

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 27 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) news will impact everyone around them. After the couple splits up, each of them will seek solace from those who they know they can trust, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge wants out of his marriage. Brooke made a full confession and told her husband how she had kept the truth of Thomas Forrester’s “death” from him. Ridge had been so shocked that she had willfully concealed this information to protect her daughter, despite the fact that he could have lost his son in an acid death.

“This is over, it is time,” Ridge said.

Although Brooke begged and pleaded, the dressmaker remained firm — their marriage was over.

Brooke Tells Hope & Liam

Brooke will make her way home to the Logan estate. She is shattered after Ridge told her that he no longer wants to be married to her. She always believed that she and Ridge would make it through all their problems. But Brooke took it one step too far when she didn’t tell Ridge the truth concerning Thomas’ “death.”

Brooke will turn to her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and tell them the devastating news.

“Ridge walked out on me last night,” the blonde will confide in her daughter.

Of course, they will try to support Brooke through this rough patch. They may even suggest that she gives Ridge some time to cool off before approaching him again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke confesses everything to Ridge. pic.twitter.com/04SDIGqYGa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 25, 2019

Ridge Turns To Shauna

Loading...

Ridge will be equally crushed after ending it with Brooke. They have been together for so long and it’s unimaginable that their paths should part. However, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Shauna gave Ridge a pep talk before he spoke with Brooke. She encouraged him to speak to her if he needed to get something off his chest.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Shauna will be shocked. She knows that Ridge is devoted to his wife and will be surprised when he tells her that he ended it with Brooke. However, she will be blown away when he tells her how much Brooke really despised his son and to what lengths she was willing to go to protect her daughter.

Of course, Shauna will comfort Ridge and stand by him through this difficult time. However, it is only a matter of time before the former Vegas showgirl makes her move on the dressmaker.